8-year political narrative against Majithia ends in FIR

THE REGISTRATION of a case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA and former revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia by Punjab Police on Monday has brought back into focus the eight-year-old issue of drugs that has been part of the political narrative in Punjab.

The narrative that Punjab’s youth was in the grip of drugs had started in the last decade. It was on January 6, 2014, that the alleged kingpin of Rs 1,000-crore drug racket, Jagdish Singh Bhola, told reporters at a Mohali court during his trial that Majithia was also involved in the case.

Everything appeared to be going right for Majithia till then. He was a young leader at 37, a Cabinet minister in the then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal’s Cabinet and brother-in-law of the then deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. He was considered an emerging tall leader of Majha region, when the allegations of drugs surfaced. The Congress, then in Opposition with 44 MLAs in a House of 117, took up the issue. The then PPCC chief Partap Singh Bajwa raised it vociferously by staging dharnas across the state and even moving the High Court seeking justice in drugs case. The Enforcement Directorate also questioned

Majithia in December 2014, leaving the situation ripe for Opposition parties to take it up.

The AAP, which was a fledging political outfit in Punjab at that time, also raised the issue aggressively before the 2017 Assembly elections. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal would ask the electorate in his rallies as to who the drugs smuggler was. Amarinder Singh swore by a Gutka Sahib at a rally and said he would break the backbone of drug trade in four weeks and put the big fish behind bars. Both the Congress and AAP promised that voted to power, they would put Majithia behind

bars.

After the Congress came to power in 2017, former CM Amarinder Singh constituted a Special Task Force on drugs in March 2017 and ordered an investigation into the alleged racket. The then STF chief Harpreet Sidhu submitted his report to the High Court in February 2018. The report was, however, never made public. No action followed on the report.

This led to bickering in the party. Several leaders, including incumbent Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, raised it several times publicly. Navjot Singh Sidhu also raised it several times. Randhawa often said he should be made the Home Minister so that he could act against Majithia.

The bickering became so strong that it led to a revolt against Amarinder in the party. A feeling gained ground among the partymen that Amarinder was “soft” on Majithia. “Amarinder delayed action in the case. His government never tried to take up the issue with the HC then. We have taken it up and they have asked us to investigate. Had he not delayed it, justice would have been delivered then,” Randhawa, who also holds the Home portfolio, told The Indian Express on Tuesday.