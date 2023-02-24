SAD won’t survive unless the Badals are ousted from party: Jagir Kaur

A meeting called by the former president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Bibi Jagir Kaur, on Thursday turned into a rally at Begowal (Kapurthala). The speakers at the meeting called for ousting the Badals (former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal) from the SAD to save the party.

Bibi Jagir Kaur, who used to be a close confidante of the Badals but now expelled from SAD, while addressing the meeting said that from 2007 to 2017, under the Badals’ rule, the SAD party got stigmatised. Sand mafia, cable mafia, cases of bribery and drugs have spoiled the reputation of the party. The blasphemy case of 2015 was the biggest blot on the party and this stain cannot be removed unless the Badals are ousted from the party. Bibi Jagir Kaur said that a big announcement will be made on the death anniversary of Sant Prem Singh Muralewala on June 3 and before that they will mobilise the party leaders all over Punjab.

Bibi Jagir Kaur appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to open the closed envelope of the special task force (STF) investigation against drugs so that the women who lost their sons due to drug addiction get justice and some solace.

She said that because of a family from Majha (Majha region of Punjab), the Akali Dal has got a bad name and it has become infamous for drug issues. She said neither the Akali Dal nor Captain Amarinder Singh’s government had done anything to rid the state of drugs. Now, the AAP government is in power in the state for the past 11 months, but things haven’t changed on the ground, she added.

Bibi Jagir Kaur said that 20 lakh people are unemployed in Punjab. Every year the youths are going abroad by cumulatively spending some Rs 30 thousand crore. Punjab is in deep water. The groundwater is depleting and is available for 17 years in the state, according to experts. Agriculture is no longer a profitable venture now, she added.

Bibi Jagir Kaur condemned the Manohar Lal Khattar government for occupying gurdwaras in Haryana. She slammed Sukhbir Badal for not doing anything when control over Haryana gurdwaras was being taken away.

Bibi Jagir Kaur said that she will not leave any stone unturned to liberate the SAD from the Badals.

Karnail Singh Panjoli, a senior leader expelled from SAD, said that Sukhbir Badal had put all his efforts to save Sirsa Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, but when several Akali leaders raised their voice against Sukhbir Badal’s actions, they were shown the door. And these included Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Seva Singh Sekhawan, Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and Bibi Jagir Kaur. He said that SAD is a panthic party (represents Sikh community) and it is not a personal property of the Badals.

Former minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur, senior leader Gurcharan Singh Channi, Gurdwara Patashahi 9th managing committee president Jagjit Singh Gaba and several SAD leaders were present in the meeting. Bibi Jagir Kaur had invited former SAD leaders to attend the meeting along with local leaders, who were mainly from the Akali Dal. But it just so happened that a large number of SAD party supporters and workers turned up at the venue and the meeting took the form of a rally.