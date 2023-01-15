Rival parties have ulterior motive for targeting SAD, Badal parivaar, says Sukhbir

Lashing out at the rival political parties, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said, “The rival parties are hell-bent on targeting Shiromani Akali Dal and Badal parivaar.

They know that leadership is developed with great difficulty and if you want to demolish someone, pull down their leadership… that community will automatically be finished. “Not only parties like Congress, BJP and AAP, even persons like Baljit Singh Daduwal and Dhyan Singh Mand who had targeted SAD with beadbi (sacrilege) charges in 2015 are all quiet now as their aim was to do fake propaganda against us.”

Sukhbir Singh Badal was speaking at the annual ‘Maghi Mela’ political conference on the SGPC ground at the historic Muktsar city.

It may be noted that Daduwal is a parallel jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo), while Mand is an acting jathedar of Akal Takht as declared by Sarbat Khalsa organised in November 2015 after the sacrilege incidents.

Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Daduwal and Congress had accused the Sikh Panth’s political party on the issue of sacrilege, now the new SIT has presented a challan in court and not even a single Akali worker has been named in it. You all can come to Badal village and see for yourself that how much sewa we do in gurdwaras.

Now, their next target is Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) which is Sikhs’ largest parliament… Efforts are on to weaken it. In Delhi, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) is now under the control of RSS and BJP, while in Haryana, the gurdwara committee was formed by chief minister of Haryana inside his house. It is high time the Sikh community speak out with one voice.”

He said, “102 years ago our forefathers had formed SGPC to save gurdwaras from the clutches of ‘mahants’ and one month after SGPC’s formation, its political wing SAD was formed to fight on various issues. So, SGPC and SAD are the organisations of our community and not of Badal parivaar.”

Sukhbir Singh Badal added, “It is high time that you should save SAD, strengthen SAD… This is your own heritage, family and home… This is our community’s party and not my or anyone’s personal party. If we give credence to anti-panthic forces, back stabbers, they will continue to weaken SAD. You all need to remember that if your voice gets shriller, they will try to overpower you by hook or by crook.

Punjab is SAD’s own home and Punjab will progress only if there is law and order. We talk about ‘Sarbat Da Bhala’ and communal harmony, while other parties like BJP, Congress, and AAP have ulterior motive for targeting us… We are the only one who will fight for you, so support your own party.”

Sukhbir Singh Badal said that SAD is the voice of the Sikh and without naming any political party, he added, “There are a few people who are saying that SAD can become their smaller brother, but they don’t know that SAD is here to stay. This ‘kesari’ flag will always fly high. We have a very big heart.”

It may be noted that in the past there were reports doing the rounds over possibilities of alliance between SAD and BJP which were denied by senior BJP leaders outright but a few saffron party leaders, sources said, had stated that if they tie up, the BJP would be the big brother.

Hits out at AAP

Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Gujaratis and Himachali people came out wiser than us. We tried to convince people that Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann were telling lies, but still ‘panth’ gave them ‘ik mauka’. It was ‘ik mauka Kejriwal nu’ who is an outsider. They spoke similar lies in Gujarat and Himachal, but those people rejected them outright.”

Warning Punjab about the future, Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “In next four years, the situation will be different in the state. Already industrialists, traders, shopkeepers and even farmers are getting extortion calls. Earlier people from UP and Bihar used to come to Punjab to work, but now Punjab industry is showing keen interest to go to UP. Crimes like chain snatching, purse snatching, murders have become common these days.

Our CM is unaware of the law and order situation as the government is being governed from Delhi.” He said, “The next big challenge is that of the power situation in the state. You all know how power cuts were imposed during Captain’s regime.

During the Akali government, the state had surplus power, but now it’s back to square one. The way they are buying costly power from outside, it will not be shocking if the cost of power goes through the roof in the times to come. I want to ask the people as to why do we keep giving one chance to everyone just like that. This government is not run by Punjab CM. Most Rajya Sabha members are from Delhi; in the advocate general’s office, most advocates are from Delhi; and in the recent recruitment of 2,100 linemen, 700 were from Haryana.”

Attacks Gandhi’s yatra

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “What has happened to Punjabis; turbaned people are welcoming him. Congress is the party that did maximum damage to Punjabis. It was behind the Darbar Sahib attack. I am surprised at Congress MP Ravneet Bittu singing praises of Rahul Gandhi, but even then he will never be made Congress president. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi got Indira Gandhi canal made and gave a large share of water to Rajasthan, but only Punjab had the right over it as per riparian rights. She was also behind the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal for which we Akalis fought and today it’s still in deep water. Nothing happened during the Congress regime. All canals, roads, mandis, etc., were made during the Akali rule by former CM Parkash Singh Badal.”

Speaking on the occasion, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned Congress MP Ravneet Bittu for asserting that he had started wearing turban due to Rahul Gandhi. He also slammed the DSGMC for defying Sri Akal Takht Sahib direction on Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas and writing a letter to the Centre to observe it as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’. He also termed the move to provide helmets to Sikh soldiers an attack on the Sikh religious identity.

Punjab unit Bahujan Samaj Party president Jasbir Singh Garhi said the SAD-BSP alliance would register a massive victory in the 2024 parliamentary elections. He also claimed that the AAP government was doing great injustice to the Dalit community by ignoring them in filling government vacancies.

Others who spoke on the occasion included Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Mantar Brar, Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi, Nachhatar Pal, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Sukhwinder Sukhi, Harpreet Singh Kotbhai, Parambans Singh Romana, Hardeep Singh Dhillon and Gurcharan Singh Grewal.