SAD backstabbed the Panth by hobnobbing with Dera: Jakhar

He said that the public confession by the Dera supporters was a proof that Sukhbir ignored the interests of the state and the Sikhs for the sake of his own political interests. He said that the public confession by the Dera supporters was a proof that Sukhbir ignored the interests of the state and the Sikhs for the sake of his own political interests.

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday hit out at SAD saying that the revelations by Dera Sacha Sauda that they had extended support to Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal in the 2017 Assembly polls has exposed the quid pro quo between both the parties.

He said the nexus which was suspected by people so far has now been proven to be true by the Dera’s admission of having voted for Akalis.

Addressing the media, Jakhar, who was flanked by Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, said that it was unfortunate that the Akali Dal claiming itself to be a ‘panthic outfit’ joined hands with a Dera that was excommunicated by the Panth just for the sake of political power.

“Sukhbir-led Akali Dal in fact backstabbed the Panth by hobnobbing with the Dera to remain in power. The admission by Dera followers has established beyond doubt that the deal was struck between Sukhbir and Dera chief and the latter was granted pardon and his movie was screened across the state, much to the dismay of Punjabis.”

The Punjab Congress chief said that Sukhbir Badal’s anti-Sikh face has been exposed by the Dera itself, adding that the candid admission by the Dera followers that they had supported the Akali Dal in the 2017 Assembly polls established the strong bond between them. “It is crystal clear that Sukhbir had done some secret deal with Dera for seeking their vote and support in the polls. The people of state in general and Sikhs in particular would never forgive Sukhbir for this sin, which has pushed Punjab into turbulent times. “

He said that the public confession by the Dera supporters was a proof that Sukhbir ignored the interests of the state and the Sikhs for the sake of his own political interests. He said that hitherto Dera had never admitted giving political support to any party but now their admission has made it clear that Akali Dal and Dera were complimentary to each other for securing their interests that too at the cost of Punjab and its people.

“Series of unfortunate events like desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, firing at Behbal kalan, pardon for Dera chief and allowing the screening of the movie of Dera chief in Punjab spoke volumes of quid pro quo between Akali Dal and the Dera.”

He said it was time that the Panthic organisations must come forward and demand excommunicating Sukhbir from Sikh panth for open defiance of diktat from Akal Takht by having a deal with these anti-Sikh forces.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd