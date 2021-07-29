SAD attacks Sidhu, says to secure support he is now soft on corrupt Congressmen

Demanding justice for the victims, who were done to death “due to spurious liquor distributed by Congress legislators and leaders”, Cheema said: “It does not seem to be on Navjot Sidhu’s agenda”.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Wednesday asked state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu to tell Punjabis “why he had whittled down the eighteen point charter handed over to the state government by the Congress high command to five points to provide relief to the sand and liquor mafia”.

Addressing media, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said it was “intriguing that Navjot Sidhu experienced a change of heart after Congress ministers aligned with the sand and liquor mafia switched over to his camp and he had given up his supposed fight against these mafias. This is the reason why this demand has disappeared from Sidhu’s agenda of demands put up before the chief minister yesterday”.

Stating that “Sidhu could sell off his conscience to secure the support of tainted Congress legislators but Punjabis could not forget the havoc caused by them”, Cheema said, “Punjab experienced one of the worst hooch tragedies in recent times with 130 persons losing their lives to spurious liquor.”

He added, “Similarly, Sidhu seems to have forgotten that Congress legislators who were behind the illegal distilleries at Ghanaur and Khanna are among his biggest supporters and that is why he is not demanding action against the liquor mafia. Same seems to be the case with sand mafia with one of its kingpins, who has even occupied forest land to establish his stone crusher, not being in Sidhu’s line of attack any longer. It seems all their sins have been washed clean after they joined the new PCC (Punjab Congress Committee) president’s camp”.

Cheema added that “even former PCC president Sunil Jakhar seemed to have fallen victim to the same affliction. Jakhar feels one Cabinet minister who has taken double compensation for the same piece of land is corrupt but has nothing to say about other corrupt ministers in the state Cabinet who have been embroiled in one scam after another”.

He alleged that Sidhu had been brought in to divert the attention of the people from the scams perpetrated by its party’s government in Punjab.