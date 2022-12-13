Sacrilege SIT grills SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for nearly 3 hours

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was on Monday questioned for nearly three hours by a special investigation team of Punjab Police probing into the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case.

The SIT, led by Additional Director General of Police LK Yadav, had summoned Badal to appear before the probe team on Monday.

Badal was the deputy chief minister and holding the home portfolio when incidents of desecration of religious texts and the subsequent police firing at people protesting against it had taken place in Faridkot in 2015.

The Akali Dal chief reached the Punjab Police Officers’ Institute in Sector 32 around 11:40 am, official sources said.

He did not speak to reporters after his questioning.

Akali Dal spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kaler, however, claimed that Badal is repeatedly being called for questioning “as an associate like a witness” and not as an accused. “It is a political investigation going on just to create media hype. Earlier, Congress government did this for five years and now this AAP government is doing the same. The real motive of the government is not to nab the culprits, but to continue issuing political summons and keep media hype on,” Kaler said.

The incidents relate to the theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib, putting up handwritten sacrilegious posters, and torn pages of the holy book being found scattered at Bargari in Faridkot in 2015. This series of events had triggered protests and two persons — Gurjeet Singh and Kishan Bhagwan Singh — were killed in Behbal Kalan and a few others injured at Kotkapura in Faridkot in police firing.

The SIT had questioned Badal on September 14. He was questioned on June 26, 2021, as well.

Advertisement

On October 12, the SIT had questioned former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in the matter.

On September 6, another SIT led by Inspector General of Police Naunihal Singh had grilled the Akali Dal chief in the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing case.

While the Yadav-led SIT is investigating the Kotkapura firing case, the Naunihal-led team is probing into the Behbal Kalan incident.

Advertisement

After his questioning in September last year, Sukhbir had told media, “I am repeatedly being asked questions about the firing incident even though it is clear that this action was taken by the authorized officer”. Asking the SIT to be “fair and objective”, Sukhbir had said “I am ready for questioning hundred times but this issue should not be politicized”.