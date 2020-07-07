Sacrilege, police firing, deaths — and a probe that remains a work in progress

During the protests against the theft and desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015. On October 14, 2015 two protestors died in “unprovoked” police firing in Behbal Kalan. Police also allegedly opened “unprovoked” fire on protestors in Kotkapura the same day, causing injuries. Archive During the protests against the theft and desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015. On October 14, 2015 two protestors died in “unprovoked” police firing in Behbal Kalan. Police also allegedly opened “unprovoked” fire on protestors in Kotkapura the same day, causing injuries. Archive

Two Commissions of Inquiry, three Special Investigation Teams (SITs) and a CBI probe later, investigations into the incidents of theft and sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab in 2015 and death of two anti-sacrilege protestors in subsequent police firing continue to remain a work in progress.

The incidents had cost the then SAD-BJP government dearly in 2017 Assembly elections and still continue to haunt the Akalis.

The cases are in focus again with a Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) headed by DIG Ranbir Singh Khatra naming jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and three others in the case relating to theft of the the Guru Granth Sahib from a Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara on June 1, 2015.

This comes days after after the another SIT, constituted by the Congress government in 2018, made three arrests in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing cases.

Recently, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, one of the five members of the SIT formed by the incumbent Congress government, has submitted an application in the court of District and Sessions Judge at Faridkot, praying not to entrust any case or part of the case to a certain judge due to his alleged proximity with the Badal family.

In the application, the IG noted that Akali patriarch and former CM Parkash Singh Badal and his son, the SAD president and former deputy chief minister, Sukhbir Singh Badal had been “arrayed as accused in some cases”.

In the application, the IG noted that he “reliably learnt” that there was close “family link” of the judge with father-son duo of Badals.

However, CM Amarinder Singh, while reacting to the development in a recent interaction with newsmen, denied that Badals have been made accused so far in any of the said cases. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh remained incommunicado despite several attempts to reach him.

Prior to the three arrests last month where a Faridkot-based lawyer and a Moga-based car dealer were arrested in connection with making false bullet marks on a police vehicle to falsely advance the self defence theory by police in Behbal Kalan incident and of then Kotkapura SHO Gurdeep Singh Pandher for fabricating evidence in Kotkapura firing case, the SIT had last year arrested then Ludhiana police commissioner IG Paramraj Singh Umranangal in Kotkapura police firing case and then Moga SSP Charanjit Sharma for the unprovoked firing on anti-sacrilege protestors in Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015. Both are out on bail.

Last week, SIT led by DIG Khatra which was constituted by the erstwhile SAD-BJP government arrested seven Dera Sacha Sauda followers in connection with theft of holy scripture, out of which two were released on the court orders after they said they were already out on bail in the probe handed over to CBI.

Here is a recap

What are the sacrilege and police firing cases of 2015 and why Badals continue to face the heat over these?

On October 14, 2015 two protestors died in “unprovoked” police firing in Behbal Kalan. Police also allegedly opened “unprovoked” fire on protestors in Kotkapura the same day, causing injuries. The protestors at the two places had gathered to raise voice against sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari village in Faridkot district two days ago.

On October 12, torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib, the holiest of the Sikh scriptures and revered as living Guru by the community, were found strewn.

The other cases believed to be inter-related were theft of a bir of Guru Granth Sahib from village Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on June 1, 2015 and derogatory posters put out allegedly by activists of Dera Sacha Sauda at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and Bargari, challenging Sikhs to stop desecration of stolen copy of the holy book. The posters were noticed on September 25, 2015.

A day before, on September 24, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs granted pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for his alleged May 2007 blasphemous act of imitating tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh in a ceremony akin to creation of Khalsa.

Following the blasphemy allegations, Akal Takht had directed Sikhs to snap all ties with Dera Sacha Sauda and its followers.

The Akal Takht jathedar is appointed by SAD-dominated Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and there was widespread criticism of the pardon, with Akali Dal at the receiving end of political venom against it by the Sikh organisations.

Akali Dal was widely alleged to have scripted the pardon to get political mileage by appeasing the vote bank of Dera, which was perceived to have the power to tilt the scales with its massive following at that time.

With mounting anger in the Sikh community, the pardon was revoked by the Akal Takht 23 days later, but by that time Akali Dal was already in a tight spot.

Largely due to the sacrilege and firing incidents, Akali Dal was relegated to third position in 117-member Punjab Assembly winning just 15 seats in the 2017 state polls even as the new entrant, Aam Admi Paty (AAP) emerged as a principal opposition party with 20 seats.

Akali Dal, and particularly the Badals who call the shots, continue to face allegations that despite championing the panthic cause in its ideology, it failed to bring the guilty of desecration and killing of anti-sacrilege protestors to book during party’s rule.

What have been the findings of the SIT constituted by the Congress government about the role of the Badals?

In a chargesheet filed in May last year in trial court at Faridkot, SIT member Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh indicted Sukhbir Badal and others.

He noted that police firing on protestors was a “pre-planned handiwork” of Sukhbir, who was then the deputy CM, former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini — he was replaced by Suresh Arora as sate police chief following a massive outrage after death of two protestors — and Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

There was a controversy that IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap signed the chargehseet when he was divested of the charge following a complaint by the Akali Dal to the Election Commission against him during parliamentary polls.

There was, however, no clarity in the EC order or the subsequent Punjab government order that Kunwar Vijay Pratap had been removed as SIT member.

There was another twist in chargesheet saga with the other four members of the SIT, including then Bureau of Investigation chief Prabodh Kumar, distancing themselves saying it was filed solely by Kunwar Vijay Pratap.

The chargesheet highlighted the detailed telephonic conversations on the intervening night of October 13 and 14, 2015, involving then Akali MLA Mantar Singh Brar, Parkash Singh Badal, Saini and then Special Principal Secretary to CM Gagandeep Singh Brar, before the police opened fire on protestors. It also said that injured were denied treatment at the behest of Sukhbir Badal.

The Badals have been trashing the SIT findings, calling these as politically motivated.

The SIT chargesheet also put under scanner the transfer of then intelligence chief H S Dhillon, a couple of days before the Bargari sacrilege incident. The SIT has filed two chargesheets and two supplementary chargesheets.

Umranangal is alleged to have been commanding the police force during police action at Kotkapura and Charanjit Sharma leading the police party at Behbal Kalan.

The five-member SIT, of which IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap, is a part was formed after Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) Commission of Inquiry constituted by Amarinder Singh government indicted Parkash Singh Badal and the police officers for unprovoked firing”.

Justice Jora Singh (retd) Commission constituted by the previous SAD-BJP government had indicted police for opening “unprovoked” firing on “peaceful protestors”.

How are the films, politics and questioning of Badals and Akshay Kumar linked to the cases?

It is alleged that the pardon to dera chief was linked to enable screening of his film MSG-2 in Punjab and the alleged political gains SAD was likely to get in the process. Actor Akshay Kumar was alleged to have arranged a meeting of Sukhbir Badal and Dera chief in Mumbai.

It is alleged that Akshay got involved to get clearance of his film ‘Singh is Bling’, which was also in crosshairs of the SGPC for an alleged objectionable content. Akshay and Sukhbir were questioned by the SIT.

Both have denied the allegations. SIT had also questioned Parkash Singh Badal in a dramatic sequence where he refused to give his statement to IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap accusing him of bias. He gave the statement only after SIT chief Prabodh Kumar, whom he personally called, arrived at his official residence.

What were the findings of the SITs constituted during Badal regime and CBI probe?

Their findings were divergent. The first SIT formed after the incidents was headed by then ADGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota (now DGP).

It came up with the theory that the sacrilege incidents were funded and executed with help from foreign elements.

Two men were arrested also, and released shortly as the police theory fell flat after alleged persons from abroad accused of funding made it public that the conversation cited by the state intelligence wing had nothing to do with sacrilege and it was after the incidents of sacrilege that they talked to protestors in connection with the ongoing protests.

Another SIT, which was also formed during previous SAD-BJP government, arrested a Dera Sacha Sauda functionary Mohinder Pal Bittu in June 2018 and other dera followers for sacrilege incidents.

As per the SIT, Bittu was arrested in connection with 2011 rioting and arson case of Moga and during interrogation was alleged to have admitted that he masterminded the sacrilege incidents including the one at Bargari. Bittu was killed in Nabha jail after being attacked by inmates in June last year.

CBI, which was handed over the probe, however, filed a closure report in July last year noting that scientific and circumstantial evidence did not establish involvement of Bittu and two other accused Shakti Singh and Sukhjinder Singh, named by the SIT.

Later, however, CBI withdrew the closure report, seeking to investigate the cases further as Punjab government objected to the closure report and said more investigation needed to be done.

Punjab Assembly had passed a resolution to take back the probe from the CBI and hand it over back to Punjab Police to which the central agency objected.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court and later Supreme Court (in February this year) upheld Punjab’s contention to take back investigation from CBI. In March, CBI moved a review petition in the Supreme Court.

