Sacrilege issue: Kunwar Pratap again asks for 10 minutes on sacrilege issue or session extension, gets neither

A day after cornering his own party government for glamourising custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, former IPS officer and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap on Thursday asked Speaker Kultar Sandhwan for a discussion on sacrilege issue by extending the session by half an hour.

Speaking during the zero hour, Pratap said he had moved call attention notice on the issue but it was not taken up for some reasons. Hence, he was raising this in the zero hour. He said when Vidhan Sabha election was going on, then there were two main issues: drugs and sacrilege. A good start has taken place on drugs. “The Chief Minister had held a meeting on the issue of drugs on Wednesday. I want to thank the CM for that,” he said.

He urged the Speaker that he should be given 10 minutes to brief the House about the sacrilege issue and the events that took place. He said, “The session should be extended by half an hour as several points are such that the public should know and the incumbent government should also know.”

He also raised drugs issue pertaining to 2020 in Sultanwind when 197 kg heroin was recovered and Anwar Masih, an Akali leader, was arrested. “At that time, the Congress had demanded that the biggest drug seller, who is currently in jail, should also be arrested in the case as Masih was considered close to him. But he was not arrested thanks to STF on drugs. It is a small case. But I just want that the person should be interrogated and it should be made clear whether he is involved or not. It was a big recovery and Gujarat Police had tipped off the Punjab Police before the recovery.”

Later, Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa supported his demand and said that he should either be given 10 minutes as he is an expert on the issue or the session should be extended by half an hour. But the Speaker did not accommodate his demand.

Speaker pulls up govt

Speaker Kultar Sandhwan pulled up his own party government for not providing copies of the Bills to be tabled in the Assembly to the members. He asked Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer to assure the House that the Bills would be circulated in advance so that a healthy and fruitful discussion can take place. Meet Hayer then assured the House that it would be done. The issue was raised by LoP Partap Bajwa who told the Speaker that the Bills, to be passed on the concluding day, were not sent to them.