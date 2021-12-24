Sacrilege issue: Akalis call panthic meet on Jan 3

Akali patron and five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal came to centre-stage in Akali politics again on Thursday as he attended party’s core committee meeting and later announced in a press conference that SAD would hold a panthic meet in Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Golden Temple on January 2 to lodge a protest against incidents of sacrilege of Sikh scriptures during the incumbent Congress government.

“After a long time I have attended core committee meeting because the issue on which meeting was scheduled is very important. It is very unfortunate that in Punjab, in very less time sacrilege occurred three times – at Anandpur Sahib and twice at Golden Temple…Such attacks happened earlier also during Mughal times the British rule. The saddest part is that biggest attack happened when the country’s own government was there and Golden temple and Akal Takht were attacked,” Senior Badal said, while also invoking anti-Sikh riots of 1984 after assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, during a press conference at party headquarters on Thursday.

“The history is being repeated. Sri Harmandir Sahib is not of Sikh religion alone, but a holy place revered by not only by the Sikh but all Indians and people living abroad. Here the idea is to pray for welfare of all. It is unfortunate such [alleged sacrilegious] incidents are taking place [in Golden Temple]….Khalsa panth and other Indians have been hurt…It is something which cannot be tolerate,” said senior Badal, adding that SAD always stood for peace and communal harmony.

“The Congress government in Punjab had said that accused would be nabbed in three days and had formed an SIT for that. But no serious is visible on the part of Centre or Punjab government,” said the nonagenarian Akali leader, adding that January 2 congregation in Amritsar would be held to “awaken incumbent sleeping governments come out of slumber”

He also expressed concerns on Ludhiana blast case and said law and order had “ceased to exist in the State” and it was not known what else was in store for Punjab in coming times.

Can offer my life for party: Senior Badal

Asked if he would be contesting from Lambi in 2022 Punjab polls, Badal who represents the constituency as legislator said, “I can offer my life for party.”

He added that he would abide by what party’s core committee decides. Senior Badal indicated that at 94, age was not on his side, but he was “loyal soldier” of the party.