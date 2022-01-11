Sacrilege incidents back in spotlight again, could still make or break political fortunes

Incidents of sacrilege and the scars they leave behind extract a major political cost in Punjab. In over six years after the October 2015 desecrations, two CMs have lost power largely due to the issue. In 2017, CM Parkash Singh Badal’s Akali Dal paid heavily as it was accused of failing to punish the guilty.

After consecutive terms in office, the party was reduced to just 15 MLAs – its worst ever performance in state Assembly polls. And then in the last lap of his term, Capt Amarider Singh had to leave office unceremoniously after facing heavy fire from his opponents within Congress for failing to deliver on his poll promises including the one to bring sacrilege guilty to book.

Five years later, the sacrilege bid at the Golden Temple in December last year has put the issue back in electoral spotlight.

This coupled with the fact that there is still no closure in the 2015 incidents makes it a potent issue to dominate political discourse in poll-bound Punjab. The 2015 incidents continue to reverberate as different SITs formed to probe sacrilege at Bargari and police firing at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan have only stayed a work in progress hampered by pending litigations.

The Kotkapura police firing probe was headed by then CM Amarinder’s handpicked IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, but was quashed by Punjab and Haryana High Court in April last year. It dealt a body blow to Amarinder, and ignited infighting in the state Congress unit. The charge against the then CM was led by PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu, who even after his ouster kept raising the issue of tardy progress in sacrilege cases and gunning for the new occupant of the CM’s office, Charanjit Singh Channi.

Prior to all that, the state saw two Commissions of Inquiry to probe the 2015 incidents, one formed by erstwhile Akali government, and headed by Justice Jora Singh (retd), and another formed by Captain Amarinder Singh, headed by Justice Ranjit Singh (retd). The Ranjit Singh panel had put the role of Akali patron and five-time CM Parkash Singh Badal under scanner, apart from indicting a number of police officials for Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan incidents. However as fresh elections approach, Akali Dal has latched on to the Golden Temple sacrilege to try and turn the tables on its opponents. The accused of the December 18 incident was lynched to death and is yet to be identified.

On Sunday, while addressing a gathering at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in Golden Temple complex, Parkash Singh Badal said: “Devious conspiracies are at work to weaken the Khalsa Panth and dilute its separate and unique religious identity. Our sacred gurdhams (Sikh Shrines) and their unique religious ideology are being targeted. The ‘quom’ (Sikh community) will have to guard against attempts by powerful agencies to create dissensions, disunity and mutual distrust within the community by using the age-old tactics of Trojan horses.” As campaigning in the state picks up before the February 14 polls, the issue will no doubt be kept on front burner by political parties of all hues to brandish their panthic credentials and win over voters.