Sacrilege cases in Punjab: Special court refuses to grant CBI, accused interim relief

The court further observed that no separate application with such prayer to grant interim relief at this stage was filed either by the CBI or by the accused. (Representational) The court further observed that no separate application with such prayer to grant interim relief at this stage was filed either by the CBI or by the accused. (Representational)

The special CBI court hearing sacrilege cases refused to grant interim relief to the investigation agency and the accused in connection with the former’s application seeking to restrain the Punjab government from carrying out a parallel probe, filed on July 7. The court also directed all parties to file their replies regarding the CBI’s application till July 18, and asked both parties not to delay the proceedings of the case. July 20 was fixed as the next hearing of the case.

The court of special CBI Judge G S Sekhon observed in its orders that although the main arguments on the application can be heard after filing of replies by all parties, the public prosecutor for the CBI, as well as the accused, have strongly pressed for passing an interim order in favour of CBI, restraining the Punjab Police, state, SIT, from proceeding further in the investigation.

The court observed that the arguments of CBI and accused were mainly based upon the fact that it was an unprecedented act on the part of SIT of Punjab Police to carry out a parallel investigation in the three cases qua which the CBI had already filed joint closure report in this court.

The court further observed that no separate application with such prayer to grant interim relief at this stage was filed either by the CBI or by the accused. Hence, under these circumstances this court found no ground to grant interim relief, holding the fact that all arguments qua granting said interim relief are beyond pleadings. The public prosecutor for the CBI had also relied upon a few citations on the point of granting interim relief in such type of cases at this stage, but the same cannot be taken into consideration, it said.

Meanwhile, two replies were filed by two different advocates on behalf of the accused, qua the application filed by the CBI. One reply was filed through advocate Pathak Rakesh Kaushik and received through email. The second was filed by another accused Sukhjinder Singh through his counsel R K Handa.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.