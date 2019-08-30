Sacrilege cases probe: Partap Bajwa says clear-cut effort to save guilty, mislead public

Former PPCC chief Partap Singh Bajwa came out in support of Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Thursday on seeking explanation from CM Amarinder Singh for letter written by Punjab Police to the CBI asking the agency to conduct further probe in sacrilege cases.

In a statement, Bajwa said, “I strongly support the view of my friend Sukhjinder Randhawa who has asked the CM to clarify regarding the letter…”

Bajwa also said that the CM’s statements were contrary to actions of the government. “The clear-cut effort to save the guilty and misleading of public is clear.”

Raising questions over the foreign angle raised by police, he asked, “How is it possible that this detail which has been given to CBI by the Director, Bureau of Investigation, who was heading the SIT in Punjab, was never known to this officer himself while investigating the case? SIT has already filed a challan in one of the connected cases and there is no mention of any foreign forces having been operational at that point of time. Obviously, all this is an afterthought to save the guilty and to mislead the people.”

He asked government to make public when it sought the investigation file of the sacrilege cases from CBI in the light of the fact that CBI has stated that the Punjab government never contacted the agency for probe details. “Then why was Captain Amarinder Singh falsely claiming that SIT was investigating the cases?” he asked.

“If the SIT was headed by Prabodh Kumar, and as per the CM’s claims, it was investigating the sacrilege cases, then why did Kumar write to CBI on July 29, 2019 asking them to investigate afresh after considering certain new aspects instead of seeking the investigation file and proceeding to investigate himself….?”

Bajwa asked if the CM was misled into believing that the cases were being probed by SIT or was he aware of the situation. He also asked if the AG was aware of all details.