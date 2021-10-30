Sacrilege cases: Appointment of special public prosecutor challenged in High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court have issued a notice to Punjab over a petition challenging the appointment of Senior Advocate R S Bains as Special Public Prosecutor in relation to the sacrilege incidents.

The petitioner, Amarjit Singh Kullar, through counsel Sangram Singh Saron, has contended that he has been wrongly made accused in FIR number 130, of 2015, which relates to the alleged violence as an off-shoot of the sacrilege related incidents which occurred in Punjab in October 2015. He contends that Senior Advocate R S Bains has been a counsel and has appeared for the complainant and the kin of the victim in two separate writ petitions before the HC and thereby espoused the cause of the complainant and the kin of the victims.

The plea calls it a “conflict of interest”. It also adds that there has been no consultation with the HC, on its administrative side, of the appointment of Bains as a counsel, which is mandatory. The petitioner has thus sought to quash the appointment of Bains alleging it to be illegal, invalid and contrary to Section 24 of CrPC.