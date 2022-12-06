scorecardresearch
Sacrilege case revision plea: HC asks SIT to provide Ram Rahim documents attached with chargesheet

The high court after hearing the plea told the SIT of the Punjab Police to provide Ram Rahim all such documents that have been relied upon by the investigating agency in the challan against him.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo: Videograb/Youtube@Saint MSG)

Disposing of a revision plea filed by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Punjab Police to provide him the documents attached by the investigating team with the chargesheet in connection with the sacrilege cases related to Ram Rahim.

The matter came up for hearing before the bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara which took up the plea filed by Ram Rahim.

A detailed order in the matter was yet to be released by the high court.

The district court of Faridkot had dismissed the Dera chief’s plea following which he approached the high court.

In his revision petition before the high court, Ram Rahim through his counsel, Advocate R Kartikeya, submitted that the Punjab Police had supplied 283 pages regarding original chargesheet and 53 pages regarding supplementary chargesheet, but they withheld crucial documents which were in his favour.

The Dera chief’s counsel pleaded that the copies other than 53 pages supplied, if any, with the supplementary chargesheet, list of witnesses along with all the statements of the witnesses recorded under Sections 161 of CrPC as relied upon by the prosecution in the main chargesheet filed in the case should be supplied to them.

Further directions were also sought for copies other than 283 pages supplied, if any, with the challan, copy of the inquiry commission report along with all the documents and statements of the witnesses.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 07:51:36 am
