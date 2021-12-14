sacrilege case Dera Sacha Sauda chief moves HC, seeks fair investigation

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has moved a petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions for fair investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the sacrilege case. The matter is listed for hearing on December 21.

In the matter which came up for hearing before the Bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh, the Dera chief through his counsel Gurdas Singh Sarwara has contended that the HC, vide order dated October 28, 2021, had accorded permission to the SIT to associate the petitioner in investigation in the sacrilege case by visiting the Sunariya jail, Rohtak.

The counsel has argued that after the HC order, the SIT realised the legal impediments in making the petitioner political fodder to polarise the electorate in the Punjab Assembly elections, scheduled for February 2022.

It has been also contended by the Dera chief counsel that in order to assuage the orthodox and radical elements of the electorate and thereby polarise the Assembly polls, which are barely two-three months away, the SIT has started targeting other senior functionaries of Dera Sacha Sauda, and extract illegal confessions on the line of Mohinderpal Singh alias Bittu.

The petitioner counsel submitted that the mainstream media has widely reported the fact that the SIT is under pressure to implicate and put the petitioner and senior functionaries of Dera Sacha Sauda in custody.