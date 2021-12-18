Sacrilege case: Conspiracy planned in Dera HQ, says SIT

The Conspiracy for sacrilege was planned in the administrative block of Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) told the High Court of Punjab and Haryana in response to a petition by the outfit’s chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The confessional statements of the accused indicate the conspiracy was hatched at a common area, said Batala SSP and SIT member Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar in an affidavit to the HC on Friday.

“It is clear that if the planning of the crime was made at Dera headquarters and the petitioner being head of the Dera is bound to be involved in these criminal activities. Keeping in mind the criminal bent of the mind of the petitioner as he has already been convicted in three cases of murder and rape, it can be easily concluded that he is the main culprit…” the affidavit said.

Also Read | sacrilege case Dera Sacha Sauda chief moves HC, seeks fair investigation

Ram Rahim Singh had moved a petition before the HC, seeking directions for fair investigation in the case. The matter will come up for hearing on December 22.

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief was named as an accused in the theft of a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, from a gurdwara. He is currently in jail for his conviction for raping two of his disciples.