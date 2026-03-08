Sacrilege at Sathiala gurdwara: 9 pages of Guru Granth Sahib found ‘torn’; one arrested

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
2 min readMar 8, 2026 02:59 PM IST
An incident of alleged sacrilege occurred on Saturday morning at the historic Gurdwara Nauvin Patshahi Dhediana Sahib in Sathiala village, Amritsar.

Police arrested a villager, Simranjit Singh, who allegedly tore nine pages from the sacred Guru Granth Sahib and threw them in the nearby street.

The incident came to light at around 7 am when the gurdwara watchman spotted the torn pages in the alley. Head granthi Giani Satnam Singh reported that the pages were found during routine checks.

Local leaders, including gurdwara president Balkar Singh, Sarpanch Gurjinder Singh, Dalbir Singh, Pradhan Buta Singh, and Bibi Balwinder Kaur, informed the police and demanded strict action against the culprits to prevent future occurrences. Villagers gathered, raised slogans against the police, and called for the accused’s swift arrest and public punishment at the village chowk.

According to the police, CCTV footage helped in arresting the accused.

DSP Arun Sharma and SHO of Beas Gurwinder Singh rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area, and initiated investigations.

A case under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered based on Satnam Singh’s statement.

Multiple teams were formed and a report was sent to the manager of gurdwara Guru Nauvin Patshahi Baba Bakala Sahib for verifying the number and details of the damaged pages. Police appealed to the congregation for any leads to nab the perpetrators.

The SHO said that the accused Simranjit is about 27 or 28 years old and works at a welding shop near Baba Bakala.

“He consumes bhang and in that state, a person can lose control. A negative thought crossed his mind, leading to this act. He is not a typical addict. It seems a bad impulse struck him. According to the CCTV footage, he came to pay respects between 7.40 am and 7.45 am, stayed for about five minutes, and did this in the morning,” the police officer added.

The incident has caused widespread anger, with villagers protesting police inaction. DSP Sharma calmed the crowd, assuring quick arrests and secured CCTV remnants and clues.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami strongly condemned the act, demanding rigorous probe and terming it a conspiracy. An SGPC team is expected to investigate the incident.

