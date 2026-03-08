Sacrilege at Sathiala gurdwara: 9 pages of Guru Granth Sahib found ‘torn’; one arrested

Multiple teams were formed and a report was sent to the manager of gurdwara Guru Nauvin Patshahi Baba Bakala Sahib for verifying the number and details of the damaged pages.

An incident of alleged sacrilege occurred on Saturday morning at the historic Gurdwara Nauvin Patshahi Dhediana Sahib in Sathiala village, Amritsar.

Police arrested a villager, Simranjit Singh, who allegedly tore nine pages from the sacred Guru Granth Sahib and threw them in the nearby street.

The incident came to light at around 7 am when the gurdwara watchman spotted the torn pages in the alley. Head granthi Giani Satnam Singh reported that the pages were found during routine checks.

Local leaders, including gurdwara president Balkar Singh, Sarpanch Gurjinder Singh, Dalbir Singh, Pradhan Buta Singh, and Bibi Balwinder Kaur, informed the police and demanded strict action against the culprits to prevent future occurrences. Villagers gathered, raised slogans against the police, and called for the accused’s swift arrest and public punishment at the village chowk.