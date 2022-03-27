Sacrifices made by people to be taught in Haryana schools: Manohar Lal Khattar

Tales of valour and sacrifices made by the people of Rohnat village in the first war of Independence will be made a part of the school curriculum from the upcoming academic session, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday.

Rohnat is known as the village of martyrs. In 1857, several residents had sacrificed their lives in the First War of Independence.

The village was punished by the British Raj which stripped the entire population of their land-holdings besides unleashing the tyranny on men who were crushed under road-rollers.

Khattar made the announcement after watching a play ‘Dastan-e-Rohnat’ performed at the Indira Gandhi Auditorium of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar.

He also announced to set up an academy in Rohnat.

“We will build a big academy in Rohnat to preserve the heritage and story of this place. People from the army and martial arts backgrounds will also come here,” he said. “Today we are enjoying freedom because of (Rohnat) martyrs,” he added.

Martyrs of Rohnat sacrificed their lives for freedom. As the British committed atrocities on the people of Rohnat village, they came forward and confronted them, said Khattar.

“It is our duty to remember the martyrs who contributed to the freedom of our country,” said the chief minister. The CM called upon the people to take a pledge to preserve this freedom by “eradicating the evils of society”. Earlier in the day, Khattar said that the state government had worked to give a new vision to the state’s budget 2022-23. Calling it a “diamond budget”, Khattar said that the emphasis is on qualitative growth. “Special focus was given on topics including Samartha Haryana, Antyodaya, sustainable development and environment”, Khattar said during the programme held at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar, Saturday.

“Before presenting the Budget, suggestions were taken and eight pre-budget meetings were held with 550 people from various walks of life. After presenting the budget for the first time, eight committees of 74 MLAs were formed to hold detailed subject-wise discussions on the budget. Suggestions were invited from these committees. The Budget session lasted from March 2 to March 22, during which 12 sittings were held for 50 hours and all the MLAs discussed several issues related to their constituencies”, Khattar said.

Further justifying the budget, Khattar added, “The budget of any state is prepared on certain parameters, such as state’s deficit, how much has been spent and the loans that have been taken. Haryana’s budget is in accordance with the parameters set by the Central Government and the Reserve Bank. Haryana’s Debt to GSDP ratio has been fixed at 25 per cent, while the state is being able to cap this at 24 per cent. This is below the GSDP limit and so many financial institutions are interested in giving loans to the state at a six per cent interest rate. If we talk about Punjab, then their Debt to GSDP ratio has reached 48 per cent and due to this, Punjab is forced to take loans at a rate of 10 per cent. Still, we believe that loans should be taken only as per the requirement”.

100 clusters to be formed for organic farming

“Emphasis has been laid on qualitative improvement in this Budget. With the help of chemicals and medicines, the production of grains has certainly been increased. However, this has led to excessive use of these chemicals and food items have become adulterated. The goal of the government is to improve agriculture; farmers should move towards zero budget farming and organic farming. In this budget, the formation of 100 clusters of 25 acres each has been announced to promote organic farming. Financial incentives for a period of three years would be provided to farmers adopting this method”, Khattar said.

Govt aims to uplift the last person first

“Information system has been strengthened through Parivar Pehchan Patra. With this, every eligible person will get the benefit of the schemes being run by the Government.

The State aims to make a capable Haryana so that benefits can reach the bottom of the pyramid. Earlier, a family having an annual income of Rs 1.20 lakh was considered as Below Poverty Line (BPL); this limit has now been pushed up to 1.80 lakh. Apart from this, Antyodaya Melas are being organised to increase the income of the families having an income of Rs 1 lakh. So far, these Melas have been successfully organised in two phases. More than 250 camps were organized and around 1.80 lakh people participated in them. Out of this, applications of half of the people have been approved and they will soon be getting the loan. The motto of the previous governments was to benefit those on the top of the pyramid, while we aim to uplift the last person first”, Khattar said.

Every district will have a medical college

“The state had announced constructing a medical college in every district. Work in this direction is going on in all the districts except four, while in this Budget, the announcement has been made for setting up medical colleges in these four districts as well”, Khattar said.