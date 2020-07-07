Sacked employees file cases in labour dept against UT administration, Red Cross Society

The seven employees were sacked in March this year. (Representational) The seven employees were sacked in March this year. (Representational)

As many as seven contractual employees who were sacked, including a woman employee of UT’s Red Cross Society, filed three cases before the Conciliation Officer, Labour Department, Sector 30, Monday.

The cases were filed against several officers including Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Deputy Commissioner, Indian Red Cross Society, Infosys Red Cross Sarai and a private firm.

Five of the dismissed employees, including the woman, maintained in their application that they were sacked from the service because they had demanded hand sanitisers and hand gloves in the view of Covid-19.

The five employees identified as Sokinder, Vikram, Jhony, residents of Sector 25, Akash of Phase-1, Ramdarbar and Babita of Sector 38 West were deputed in the Infosys Red Cross, Sarai, at PGI.

The two other who were sacked, Rupinder Singh and Sandeep Singh of Mohali’s Jagatpura village worked as watchmen.

The seven employees were sacked in March this year. As many as five of the sacked employees, who were working at Infosys Sarai, maintained that the development came after their demand of sanitisers, gloves and PPE kits before Red Cross Society manager, Mohan Lal, who rejected their demands.

Advocate Punnet Chabra informed, “Each employee was being paid a salary of Rs 15,000. These five employees were the housekeeping staff. They raised the demand for protective gears as Covid-19 patients were coming to PGI in abundance. As the five of them were sacked, other employees turned silent and they arranged the gloves, hand sanitisers etc on their own. The sacked employees were hired through a private firm located at Phase-2, Industrial Area.”

Mohan Lal, manager Red Cross Society, UT, said, “A number of employees had refused to work when Infosys Sarai in PGI was declared Covid-19 quarantine centre. Allegations that contractual employees were sacked when they had demanded protective gears are baseless. When five employees did not come on duty, we hired new employees on contract. The matter is being examined.”

Watchmen Rupinder Singh and Sandeep Singh, who were dismissed, alleged in their separate complaints that they were sacked following a false accusation of theft.

They said that during the service, they were also forced to do work unrelated to their jobs. They mentioned that they were asked to cut tree branches, which was not the job of a watchman.

