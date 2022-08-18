Sacked cop seeks pre-arrest bail; HC issues notice to Punjab govt

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the State of Punjab over a petition filed by a dismissed inspector of Punjab Police seeking anticipatory bail in FIRs registered against him under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and NDPS Act.

Petitioner Parminder Singh Bajwa was dismissed along with two other policemen. Bajwa was dismissed by IGP Ferozepur range in July. The three got the sack after they allegedly implicated two people in a “false” drugs case and “extorted” a huge amount of money from them.

Bajwa was posted at Narcotics Control Cell in Ferozepur district at the time.

Police had registered an FIR (No-90) against Bajwa under Sections 166, 167, 195, 471, 218 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 21, 59 and 13 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, at Ferozepur Cantonment police station.

In the HC, Bajwa is seeking anticipatory bail in two separate FIRs registered against him registered under NDPS Act at PS Kulgari, Ferozepur district.

Bajwa’s counsels argued that Bajwa has been falsely implicated in the FIRs by the police officials concerned so as to protect the real culprits and to teach a lesson to the petitioner for acting as per the law to nab the culprits, involved in bringing narcotics from across the border and selling the same in different parts of the country.

After hearing the matter, a bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan issued a notice to Punjab returnable on September 13, 2022.