Sack Randhawa, order judicial probe: SAD to CM Amarinder

Former Cabinet minister and SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia on Sunday urged CM Amarinder Singh to sack Punjab Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from the Cabinet and order a judicial probe against him over a purported video clip where he is seen allegedly making disrespectful remarks about a Sikh guru. He also demanded that an FIR should be registered against Randhawa.

However, Randhawa has termed the video as “doctored” and said in a statement that he never made such remarks. He said that video has been “edited” and words attributed to him which he “never spoke”.

At the residence of SAD Sahnewal MLA Sharanjit Singh Dhillon on Sunday, Majithia and SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema spoke to the press and demanded that CM Amarinder Singh should immediately sack Randhawa from the Cabinet, file an FIR against him and order a judicial probe in the matter.

“It is a very serious issue and a clear case of sacrilege committed by Sukhjinder Randhawa. We hope that CM Captain Amarinder Singh will take cognisance of the issue and order a judicial probe in the case. We demand Randhawa’s immediate dismissal from Cabinet,” said Cheema.

Majithia said that it was surprising that despite video going viral, Amarinder Singh had failed to take action against his minister. “He has hurt the sentiments of entire Sikh community across the globe, but Captain Amarinder is mum on the issue. We demand an immediate FIR against Randhawa,” said Majithia.

Majithia added that Randhawa could even be seen “laughing and mocking” while talking about Guru Nanak in the video. “This is heights of everything and inaction by CM shows how much he cares for sentiments of Sikh community. If action is not taken, we will take the matter to the highest level,” said Majithia.

