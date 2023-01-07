Sack minister if he doesn’t resign within 24 hours: six khaps to Haryana CM

Leaders of as many as six khaps Friday urged Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to sack sports minister Sandeep Singh accused of sexual harassment case for an impartial probe if the minister himself doesn’t resign within 24 hours.

After a meeting held in Hisar, the khap leaders announced that they would support the call of “Dhankar Barah” khap which has given an ultimatum to the government to remove the minister or face an agitation. In the meeting, Kajla khap leaders Dharambir Kajla and Mange Ram Kajla,

Singhmar khap patron Dharambir Singhmar, Khedar Panchgrami khap president Ramniwas Khedar, Malhan khap president Raja Dabra, Khaliraman khap leaders Sajjan Singh Kaliraman and Sube Singh Arya, Poonia khap leader Roshan Lal Poonia,Sunda khap spokesperson Balwan Sunda and Bhyan khap leader Pawan Bhyan were president.

The khap leaders have already asked the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take back his statement in which he had termed the allegation of the complainant in this case as “anargal” (unrestrained). In the Hisar meeting, the khap leaders termed the state of Chief Minister as “unwanted” insisting the government should not make a statement in favour of anyone. Terming the allegations of the woman junior coach as very serious, the khap leaders said that an in-depth and impartial probe should be ensured in the matter.

Stating that an impartial probe is difficult till the accused is occupying the chair of the minister, the khap leaders demanded the probe by a sitting judge of the HC.

A week back, the Chandigarh police had lodged an FIR against Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh under the charges of stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation after a junior woman coach had levelled serious allegations against him. On his part, Sandeep Singh, an Olympian and former hockey team captain, has termed the allegations baseless.