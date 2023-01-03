Sexual harassment charge: Sack minister by Jan 7 or face stir, Haryana khaps warn govt

A khap panchayat held in a village of Jhajjar district Monday gave an ultimatum to the Haryana government to remove sports minister Sandeep Singh, is facing allegations of sexual harassment, by January 7 or face an agitation.

A panchayat of “12 Dhankar khaps”, or caste councils, was held in a village in the district and attended by representatives of ‘khaps’ and social organisations. A khap representative said that the meeting urged the state government to ensure justice for the coach at the earliest and sack the minister. If the government fails to do this, the khaps will launch a “big movement”, he said.

The khap also demanded immediate arrest of the minister, who has been booked by the Chandigarh police on the complaint of the woman coach.

Expressing their apprehensions, the khap members said that no fair probe is possible till the accused continues to occupy the chair of a minister.

A khap leader Yudhbir Singh said: “We will continue our struggle, till the complainant doesn’t get justice. The government should ensure a fair probe by removing the minister.”