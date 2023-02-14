‘Sack him immediately’: AAP protests against Sandeep Singh near CM’s Karnal residence

Workers from the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday staged a protest near the residence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal to demand the ouster of state minister Sandeep Singh from the Cabinet.

Singh is facing an FIR in a sexual harassment case that has been filed against him by a junior national athletics coach.

Monday’s protest against the minister was part of a series of demonstrations that are being held by the Opposition parties and women organisations against Singh in different parts of the state for the past nearly one month.

Chandigarh Police had on December 31 lodged an FIR against Sandeep Singh, a former Olympian and Indian hockey team captain, on charges of stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation after receiving a complaint in this regard from a junior women’s athlete coach.

On his part, Singh had termed the allegations as baseless . Singh, who has handed over the sports ministry portfolio to the chief minister after registration of the FIR against him, is still holding the independent charge of the Printing and Stationery Department as Minister of State (MoS).

On Monday, the AAP workers staged a protest march in Karnal while raising slogans to demand immediate sacking of the minister. AAP leader Anurag Dhanda insisted that the protests will continue till Sandeep Singh is sacked from the state Cabinet.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has so far insisted that “levelling allegations against someone and registration of an FIR because of that do not prove anyone guilty”. Khattar had stated that resigning from the minister’s post on moral grounds comes into play only if the person concerned thinks he has made a mistake.