Sack comes when Singla was overseeing creation of 75 Mohalla Clinics

The sacking of Dr Vijay Singla as Punjab health minister has come in the midst of state government’s preparations to dedicate to public 75 Mohalla Clinics under the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s flagship programme in less than three months.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had said a few days ago that he would dedicate 75 clinics on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

The preparations to set up these health centres at a fast pace so that these could be opened before the government completes its six months in the office.

The CM has already given his nod to convert non-functional Sewa Kendras across the state into Mohalla Clinics. These Sewa Kendras are to be refurbished on uniform pattern with basic interior components including doctor’s room, reception-cum-waiting area, pharmacy, besides separate toilets for staff and visiting patients. On May 20, the CM had a meeting with the department in this regard in which Singla was also present.

With the minister of the department being sacked, all eyes are now on who would fill the vacancy.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

With Singla’s ouster, the Punjab Cabinet now has eight vacancies. Several senior leaders including Baljinder Kaur, Saravjit Kaur Manuke and Aman Arora were ignored when 10 ministers were initially inducted as Cabinet ministers. The giant killers, who had defeated big guns of rival parties, were also ignored during the Cabinet formation.

It remains to seen whether Mann would induct a new health minister, keep the department with himself or pass on the assignment to another minister.