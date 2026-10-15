‘Chitta’ delivered to homes faster than pizza, Coca-Cola in Punjab: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and the BJP-led Centre over the state’s drug crisis and deteriorating law-and-order situation, claiming that ‘chitta’ (an opioid) is delivered to people’s homes faster than pizza or Coca-Cola.

Pilot, the Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab, alleged that the widespread availability of drugs and rising gangster violence reflected a failure to address the state’s security challenges. In an interview with PTI Videos, he linked the alleged breakdown of law and order to money generated through the narcotics trade.

Sachin Pilot questions BJP, AAP over Punjab drug problem

“There is an unlimited supply of ‘chitta’ (drugs), as they call it in Punjab, and chemical drugs are coming into Punjab from across the border,” Pilot said, questioning the BJP’s promise to make Punjab ‘nasha-mukt’ (drug-free).