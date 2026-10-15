‘Chitta’ delivered to homes faster than pizza, Coca-Cola in Punjab: Sachin Pilot

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Sachin Pilot argued that drugs could not be distributed from border areas to villages and neighbourhoods without the involvement or complicity of powerful networks.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readChandigarhOct 15, 2026 05:19 PM IST
Sachin Pilot on Punjab drug crisisAccording to figures cited by Sachin Pilot, Punjab Police recorded 324 encounters with gangsters between April 2022 and November 2025, averaging approximately one every four days. (File photo)
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Congress leader Sachin Pilot has criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and the BJP-led Centre over the state’s drug crisis and deteriorating law-and-order situation, claiming that ‘chitta’ (an opioid) is delivered to people’s homes faster than pizza or Coca-Cola.

Pilot, the Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab, alleged that the widespread availability of drugs and rising gangster violence reflected a failure to address the state’s security challenges. In an interview with PTI Videos, he linked the alleged breakdown of law and order to money generated through the narcotics trade.

Sachin Pilot questions BJP, AAP over Punjab drug problem

“There is an unlimited supply of ‘chitta’ (drugs), as they call it in Punjab, and chemical drugs are coming into Punjab from across the border,” Pilot said, questioning the BJP’s promise to make Punjab ‘nasha-mukt’ (drug-free).

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He also cited the seizure of cocaine worth Rs 21,000 crore at Mundra Port in Gujarat, questioning the Centre’s handling of drug trafficking.

Pilot argued that drugs could not be distributed from border areas to villages and neighbourhoods without the involvement or complicity of powerful networks.

“Once the drugs reach the Punjab border, how can they be distributed down to the village and mohallas without the consent of the mafia that operates between the police, the administration and the politicians; it is impossible,” he said.

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The Congress leader alleged that AAP had failed to fulfil its promise of eliminating the drug problem within three months of forming the government. He expressed concern over rising addiction among young people and questioned the effectiveness of addiction treatment facilities.

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Punjab law and order: Pilot flags grenade attacks, gangster violence

Pilot also accused the Bhagwant Mann government of failing to control gangster activity and protect police establishments.

Comparing the current situation with Punjab’s years of militancy, he said police stations had not faced such attacks even during the darkest days of terrorism, whereas grenade attacks and shootings had become a major concern.

According to figures cited by Pilot, Punjab Police recorded 324 encounters with gangsters between April 2022 and November 2025, averaging approximately one every four days.

He claimed that more than 30 grenade attacks and blasts had been reported since September 2024, many targeting police stations and posts.

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Pilot also cited police figures indicating that more than 400 gangster modules remained active at the end of 2025, while nearly 40 gangsters based abroad were allegedly attempting to foment violence in the state.

Pilot cites killings of AAP leaders ahead of Punjab elections

Questioning the government’s ability to ensure security, Pilot referred to the killings of two AAP sarpanches from Tarn Taran at wedding functions in January and February, as well as AAP leader Lucky Oberoi, who was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar in February.

“The infestation of gang culture in Punjab is actively promoting disharmony by inflicting violence and enabling drug abuse,” he alleged.

Pilot said the state’s performance should be judged on crime and drug-related data rather than government advertisements and political messaging.

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With Punjab heading towards its next Assembly election, AAP is seeking to retain power while the Congress hopes to return to government. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and BJP are also expected to compete.

The Mann government has dismissed opposition criticism over drugs and law and order as politically motivated. The two issues are likely to remain central to the electoral contest.

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