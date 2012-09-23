Sacha Sauda followers get 3 yrs in jail,set free on bail

A local court on Saturday sentenced 34 Dera Sacha Sauda followers to three years imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 each after they were found guilty of rioting and arson in a case that dates backs to February 2010.

Additional Sessions Judge,Moga,Kamarjit Singh Kang later set all the 34 convicted men free after they submitted a bail bond of Rs 25,000 each.

Meanwhile,no untoward incident was reported from Moga,which looked like a police cantonment owing to large number of security personnel deployed as a preventive measure. Anti-riot force and armoured vehicles were stationed around the court complex,which was sealed for entry of general public. All the exit and entry points to the city were also sealed.

DIG,Ferozepur Range,Paramraj Singh Umranangal,headed the security cordon under which the 34 accused were brought to the court complex. The accused were taken directly to the bakshikhana and the judge pronounced the sentence at 4pm. The security cover was heightened after reports suggested that Dera Sacha Sauda followers from nearby areas may gather at the court complex and create a law and order situation.

However,they held a peaceful satsang at a Dera unit located on the Kotkapura-Moga bypass. Security personnel in plain clothes were stationed outside the Dera.

District Attorney Iqbal Singh said that the accused were booked on the statements given by Inspector Kikar Sigh and Sub-Inspector Subhash Chander who had identified 36 persons who had gone on rampage in February 2010 after the CBI had booked Dera Head Gurmit Ram Rahim Singh and four others for murder,criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence.

