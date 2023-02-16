scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
A chase movie: ‘Sab Fadey Jaange’ featuring Harish Verma, Hashneen Chauhan hits Chaupal OTT today

Anything new and exciting always creates a buzz in the Punjabi entertainment industry. This time, it is the fresh pairing of Harish Verma and Hashneen Chauhan, which everyone is excited about. The duo will be seen in the film ‘Sab Fadey Jaange’ which will stream on the Chaupal OTT platform from February 16 onwards.

Artists such as Honey Mattu, Sukhwinder Chahal, Ashok Kalra, Satwant Kaur, Seema Kaushal among others will be seen in unique characters adding depth to the film. As evident in the trailer, ‘Sab Fadey Jaange’ is the story of one dreadful night (a night before the protagonists’ marriage) when some unexpected events take place and turn everything upside down. The run and chase involved in the film is sure to keep the audience’s heart racing till the end.

The movie has been directed by Paramjit Singh and produced by Chaupal Studios in association with Villagers Film Studio. With elements of love and romance, ‘Sab Fadey Jaange’ is a chase movie with lots of mystery and thrill. What makes it even more entertaining is the situational comedy which makes the adverse circumstances seem funny.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 07:00 IST
