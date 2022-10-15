S Ala Singh: The unknown craftsman from Mayo

Written by Dr Rawal Singh Aulakh

In the stale stories of history, only the heroes are remembered.

But the many hands and minds behind their success are often forgotten. This is true of the built environment, where the second in line in the hierarchy, the people who set up the skeleton and skin of the buildings seldom get credit for their work.

Such is the story of Sardar Ala Singh, a craftsman par excellence. Born in 1868 to Nidhan Singh, who shifted from Hoshiarpur to Amritsar, Ala Singh went to Mayo School of Arts (National College of Arts, Lahore) in 1883-1884 where he mastered the art of Plaster of Paris and carpentry from Bhai Ram Singh and Sir Ganga Ram, the doyens of Sikh architectural school of thought.

In 1890, he started working with his masters and other architects. A century later, his grandson Swaranjit Singh Bains found some testimonials to his brilliance from his old house near Manna Singh Chowk in the walled city Amritsar. An old wall supporting his old photograph, Plaster of Paris on the ceiling of the baithak, a table eager to get renovated, a mirror-stand whose drawers still slide smoothly, headboards, and footboards of the hand-carved bed, all spoke of his fine craftsmanship and nimble fingers.

Ala Singh was a well-established name not only among Indian architects but also among British designers like C.G. Blomfield and Sir Samuel Swinton Jacob, and maybe many more. He assisted in the design of Imperial Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, which after independence was named FRI, etching the ceiling with intricate designs in Plaster of Paris and carving wooden partitions. He also did ceiling plastering and woodwork at Indian Military Academy. In the princely capital of Sangrur, he worked for the Maharaja of Jind. In the State of Bikaner, he worked on the masterpieces of Lalgarh Palace, Lakshmi Niwas Palace, Gajner palace, and Bejoy Bhawan (Veterinary University).

Jasleen Kaur, great granddaughter of S. Ala Singh, who works as the manager at the Centre for Sight, Dwarka, insisted upon getting married in Gajner Palace and Laxmi Niwas Palace in Bikaner under the ceuilings embellished by Ala Singh.

National Institute of Sports, Patiala, Moti Bagh Palace Durbar Hall and museum, also bear the signature of Sadar Ala Singh. The Chail Palace and 1893/94 TIS Hazari Court- New Delhi, also boast his hallmark POP carvings.

Ala Singh’s grandsons Col LJS Bains and Swaranjit Singh Bains recount how their grandfather used to remain away from home for years at a stretch to work his magic on various buildings and structures, often sketching his drawings during his long journeys. As per the records of the India Office Library and other British sources, parts of POP ceilings at the Osborne House, London, were made in India and shipped to Britain under the guidance of Bhai Ram Singh. Scholars say S Ala Singh may have had a hand in these too. The ceiling designs of many structures in Pakistan, especially in Lahore, built by Bhai Ram Singh and other architects during the British regime, need an impartial exploratory research to find out their creator.

The hands behind the built histories must never be forgotten. The process of uncovering the layers of history behind the making and un-making of built structures must continue.

(The author is Assistant Professor, Department of Architecture, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar)