RWA’s role in MC paramount, BJP, Congress, AAP agree

Residents from the Federation of Sectors Welfare Associations of Chandigarh (FOSWAC) on Monday invited presidents of political parties for a debate on the issues they will be addressing once they get elected. A special meeting was organised at the People’s Convention Centre in Sector 36. All political parties were invited, wherein BJP’ Arun Sood, AAP’s Prem Garg and Congress’ Subhash Chawla participated.

They were requested to put forth their views on the development and welfare work which they intend to undertake if they win the election. The members also told their expectations from the parties. Chairman of FOSWAC, Baljinder Singh Bittu, stressed on increasing the role of RWAs as they know the real issues of their area.

“Introduction of monthly parking fee for the whole city instead of collecting it at parking entrances has dual advantage as the MC will get more revenue and the residents will be happy to save money and time. Heavy dose of taxes are not acceptable. MC should manage its expenses with property tax and from the revenue share of UT collected in the form of direct and indirect taxes,” Bittu said. JS Gogia, general secretary, highlighted the main issues being encountered by the citizens. These include the tardy progress of projects promised for Smart City, removal of the mountain of garbage from Dadu Majra, hike in water and garbage collection rates, unresolved issues of need based changes of CHB houses and decongestion of traffic from roads.

This was followed by the members expressing their views on these issues. Pankaj Gupta asked for an immediate removal of garbage from Dadu Majra. After the members put forth their issues, the political representatives were asked to share their vision for Chandigarh. Prem Garg said that every party is aware of the problems and likely solution, but putting the proper system to work for it, is lacking. He shared the promises and guarantees made by the AAP including free water, parking and other issues.

Congress’ Subhash Chawla elaborated the work initiated and done by the Congress during their tenure. “Every party should bring policy-reports based on available resources and complete their projects. The public should reject the party who could not fulfil their promises. The BJP has not been able to keep up as they could not get the due share from the Government of India which is why they have levied high taxes on the public. They have failed to manage garbage and the 24-hour supply of water is also a failure,” he argued.

It was then that Arun Sood said that achievements are documented and additional finance was available from the government. He also specified that the administration is trying to digitise the services in various departments. The political party representatives agreed that the role of RWAs in planning, implementation and their involvement should be increased by the MC.

BJP local leadership’s failure behind imposition of taxes in city: Chawla

“Had BJP local MP and its party leaders managed to enhance city quota of grant-in-aid from the central government, the people of the city would not have been burdened with unnecessary taxes,” Chawla said.

Chawla also said that the BJP ruled corporation has failed to get its rightful share and grants allocated by the Delhi Finance Commission out of the UTs’ revenues. “It was Congress who increased the grant for city. In 2015, the city got Rs 654 Crore as 20 per cent of UT’s total revenue. However in 2020-21 it came down to Rs 568 Crore as against the recommendation of 30 per cent of total revenue that should have been around Rs 1200 Crore. It is the duty of the MP to ensure grant for the Corporation and if the MP is ill for the past few years, is it not the duty of BJP local leaders to strive for city welfare, when their own party’s government at the Centre,” he questioned .

He added, “We also agree that all parks in city should come under RWA’s. The condition of roads and parks was never as bad as it is now. Door-to-door garbage collection was running very smoothly till 2017. The BJP denied adequate wages and employment opportunities to the poor garbage collectors in order to enrich a corporate house. In doing so it has messed up with the garbage collection system in the city,”.