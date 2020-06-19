RWAs cry foul, say no response to issues, blame administration for rising Covid cases

While the previous MC Commissioner- Sumedha Kataria, remained extensively active on the group, replying to queries and solving problems on the go, Singh seems to have taken a cue from all other officials as he remains inactive on the group.

The new Panchkula MC Commissioner, Mahavir Singh has already garnered a bad reputation with the members of Panchkula’s Resident Welfare Association. Deputed to the post on June 9, the RWA members said, the officer has remained unavailable to look into the problems of the residents amid the pandemic.

A WhatsApp group, which has RWA members of all sectors as well as senior officials of crucial public welfare departments, including DC, DCP, Administrator of HSVP as well as the MC Commissioner has remained functional for quite some months and sees regular and swift interaction between the city residents and the officials, as issues of the sectors and public at large are shared on the group and action upon those is taken by officials of the respective departments.

While the previous MC Commissioner- Sumedha Kataria, remained extensively active on the group, replying to queries and solving problems on the go, Singh seems to have taken a cue from all other officials as he remains inactive on the group.

After the president of Federation of Residents’ Association, RP Malhotra wrote in the group about the constant unavailability of Singh, another member BR Mehta referring to Singh’s message, wrote, “On your joining day, we had clearly told you that we are all senior citizens in different RWAs and do not have strength and energy to waste our time in different offices of the administration.” Many other members of the group came in support, calling the administration ‘insensitive’. Malhotra added, “We are not asking for any favours, in fact we are the ones doing a social service to the administration.”

The RWAs have been repeatedly asked by the district authorities to keep a check on individuals entering the city, to help in containing the outbreak. However, the authorities’ lack of attention towards people’s issues has caused an outrage.

Malhotra questioned the work being done in the city and said, “Routine sanitisation of sectors has come to a standstill. Areas under containment zone and buffer zone too have remained unattended. Administration has become a mute spectator to the issues of its citizens.”

The administration which has enjoyed immense support from the citizens till now, seems to be lagging behind. “Present functioning of administration in tackling the increasing coronavirus cases is terrorising the residents, as noticed particularly in Sector 8 containment zone. No sanitisation is being done, no screenings being conducted,” said MC Sethi, another member of the group.

MC Commissioner Mahavir Singh said, “Everything is fine. The corporation is doing a good job. I do not know about what has happened on the group, but we are taking care of the containment areas and buffer zones. There is no problem.”

