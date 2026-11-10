Russian paraglider rescued after getting trapped in high-tension wire for more than 2 hrs

Following an intense rescue operation lasting more than two hours, a Russian man was rescued after his glider was entangled in a high-tension electricity wire at a height of nearly 250 feet above the ground along the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway in Mandi district on Tuesday.

The paraglider, identified as Aleksei Ivakhin, was trapped in the electricity wires near Mehar village, around five kilometres from Mandi town. He had taken off from the Bir-Billing paragliding site in Kangra district around 11 am when his equipment got entangled in a high-tension power line, leaving him suspended in the air. During the rescue operation, the traffic movement on a particular section on Pathankot-Mandi national highway was restricted.

According to sources, Ivakhin had been practising for an upcoming paragliding event at Bir-Billing when the incident occurred. Despite remaining suspended in the air for nearly two hours, he remained conscious and was reportedly unhurt.

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An official with the rescue team said, “The rescue personnel remained in constant communication with Ivakhin throughout the operation through his mobile phone, which he was carrying with him. This helped the rescue team monitor his condition and coordinate the operation while he remained suspended at the precarious height”.

The paraglider “was carrying drinking water and some eatables with him, which helped him from dehydration,” the official added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) (Mandi) Apoorv Devgan said the administration swung into action immediately after receiving information about the incident and successfully rescued the Russian national.

“The paraglider was rescued using a hydraulic crane fitted with a platform. His glider was struck in high-tension wire around 250 feet above from the ground. The crane was arranged from the NHAI concessionaire firm. At the same time, two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters were kept on standby in case an aerial rescue operation became necessary,” Devgan told The Indian Express.

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He said the situation could have turned extremely dangerous had the paraglider come into contact with more than one high-tension electricity wire.

“Fortunately, he was entangled in only one high-tension wire. Had the paraglider come into contact with another high-tension wire, there could have been a casualty. The Russian paraglider is fine and is undergoing a precautionary medical examination,” the DC added.

The district administration deployed personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the district administration and other agencies.

“Naveen Kumar, an SDRF personnel, and Jamshed Ahmed, a worker associated with the Gawar company and a resident of Jammu, were sent up in the crane-mounted platform to rescue him. Ahmed had undergone specialised training in Tamil Nadu for carrying out rescue operations of this nature. The crane was operated by Lovepreet, who is associated with the four-laning construction project,” an official said.

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As a precautionary measure, a large tarpaulin and many mattress were also spread on the ground beneath the spot where the paraglider was trapped to minimise the risk of injury in case of an accidental fall.