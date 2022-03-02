Russia-Ukraine war: Students from Tricity, Punjab board train out of Kharkiv, next stop Lviv

HOURS AFTER an MBBS student from Karnataka was killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday, around three dozen students from the Tricity stuck in Ukraine were finally allowed to board trains to Lviv, which is situated close to the western border of the country, the family member of a Chandigarh student, Nikita Mehta, told the Indian Express.

“Nikita told us today that as they were alerted by the Indian Embassy there to leave Kharkiv as soon as possible. They boarded a train for Lviv. The train will halt at Kyiv briefly before proceeding towards Lviv. According to Nitika, a large number of students from the Tricity and from parts of Punjab have managed to board the train along with her. She told us that the train was completely packed. They found accommodation on the floor of the train as all the seats were occupied. There are two trains which go from Kharkiv to Lviv every day. She talked to us minutes before boarding the train. She told us that they were advised to switch off their phones before boarding the train as active phone connectionss could be dangerous. She didn’t mention anything about the killing of an MBBS student in Kharkiv today,” Mayank Sharma, the cousin of Nikita Mehta, said.

Mayank added, “Nikita told me that though her university teachers had advised them to stay on for one more day at Kharkiv Metro station, they had decided to take the first train out and leave Kharkiv as soon as possible.”

Nikita Mehta, a final-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University (KNMU), is a resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 41.

The father of another girl, Raveena Kaur, confirmed that his daughter too had managed to board a train to Lviv.

“I talked to my daughter Raveena Kaur at 4 pm today. She had managed to board a jampacked train. She told me that they had decided to leave the Kharkiv as the threat was growing every day. After reaching Lviv, they will decide the next course of action then. For now, they will either move to Polland, Hungary, or Romania and then be evacuated from there,” Gurmeet Singh, father of Raveena Kaur, said. Gurmeet Singh is a resident of Sector 38 West.

Mayank Sharma, along with several other parents, on Tuesday had also met Punjab Governor-cum-UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, to apprise him about the stranded students in Ukraine. A number of parents had gone to the Punjab Raj Bhawan two days ago as well and submitted a memorandum to the Ut Administrator.

Later in the day, Chandigarh Police personnel visited the residence of students who are stranded in Ukraine and met their family members. As per officials, area SHOs personally visited the family members of stranded students “The information of 49 persons who are stranded in Ukraine from Chandigarh were collected by Chandigarh Police. Out of these, we found that 17 people had already come back home safely,” a police officer said. Sources said these 17 persons had returned from Ukraine when they assessed the threat of war around a week ago.