Affordable education, better quality of life attract Indians to Ukraine, says former student

Tensions have been simmering between Ukraine and Russia for a long time and medical students could also sense it after regularly watching news reports, recalls Dr Sukhmandeep Singh Dhillon who returned from Ukraine after completing his MBBS in June 2020.

A resident of Sursingh village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, Dr Dhillon had gone to Ukraine in 2014 to study medicine. Now, as a war unfolds in the eastern European nation, he recalls his time in Ukraine and worries about many of his juniors who are stuck in the battle zone.

“When I studied in Kharkiv, Russian students also used to come to Ukraine for studies and vice-versa. Ukrainians were clear that they wanted to remain an independent country and not under Russia. It has now escalated into a war. My juniors Suchet Kumar from Jalandhar and Navkiran Singh from Nakodar are now in a metro station at Kharkiv. I spoke to them on Friday. I hope they all return home safely,” he says.

After his return to India, Dr Dhillon was preparing to head to the USA to pursue an MD when the farmers’ agitation began. He promptly joined a facility set up along the Delhi border by New Jersey-based cardiologist Swaimaan Singh. Dr Dhillon also contested as an SSM candidate from Tarn Taran Vidhan Sabha constituency.

“Fifty per cent marks in 10+2 and pass percentile in NEET exam are the prerequisites to apply for MBBS admission in Ukraine. After reaching the country, a written test is taken and based on the rank, admission is given in medical colleges. I got admission in Kharkiv National Medical University which is more than 200 years old,” he says.

Affordable medical education is another reason for going there as I did MBBS with an annual fee of Rs 2.5 lakh- 3 lakh per annum. These days a little fee revision has been done. In India, a private medical college charges over four to five times higher. Moreover, it is a six-year course in Ukraine and, hence, in Europe we need to give 2-3 tests before continuing to work compared to a degree holder from India whose course duration is of five years and has to undergo more tests.”

Explaining that although there isn’t much difference in the currency rate between the two countries, he says the quality of life is, however, much better in Ukraine’s cities. “Cost of living is not much, education is affordable and they have a well-developed, affordable transport system. It is just like any other European country. Many are questioning on social media as to why these students went to study abroad. Who wants to go if they get an affordable education in India and a better quality of life as well,” he points out.

“Apart from cooking Punjabi food occasionally, we loved the local food in Ukraine. Warm and friendly people of that country always welcome tourists as well as international students with respect and love. We did learn Russian during our initial year of MBBS course and that was useful in communicating in local markets as people feel proud to speak in their local language even if they know English,” Dr Dhillon says.

Talking about the weather, he said the country has a short summer from April to August. “That too with the temperature not rising more than 32- 35 degrees, it is perfect for Indians. In short, there were many advantages to being in Ukraine for a professional degree. Yes, most students move to European countries seeking a better quality of life after completing their studies, but I came back to India during the farm agitation and so far, have not yet planned to pursue my MD outside India.”

Dr Dhillon said Indians also move to Russia to do MBBS degrees, but if they want to practice in India, they need to clear an exam of the Indian Medical Council.

He only wishes the administration had acted more quickly when it came to international students. “Perhaps, local medical universities were not aware that a war could break out and hence students kept studying, I wish the country could have been more serious about international students at least. We only pray that things settle down soon and peace prevails. War always brings destruction. God knows what will be the fate of their further studies because, at the moment, safe evacuation of students is the most important task.”