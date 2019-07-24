Russia has sought Haryana’s cooperation on peri-urban agriculture: Haryana agriculture minister

Haryana Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Om Prakash Dhankar on Tuesday said that Russia has sought cooperation from Haryana in the poultry and fisheries sector, “keeping in view the success of the state’s peri-urban agriculture concept in Delhi and NCR area”.

Dhankar was presenting his report card on the achievements of his departments in the past five years at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme. Haryana has Assembly elections scheduled in October.

He said he has recommended the names of four persons who did excellent work in the poultry and fisheries sector.

Under the peri urban agriculture concept, the Haryana government wants to supply fresh vegetables, fruits, milk and fish to Delhi residents. This is along the lines of a Chinese model in which a peri-urban agriculture area has been developed around Beijing.