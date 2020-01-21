In Rupnagar district, IIT-Ropar students’ initiative makes mental health a priority

During one of the sessions conducted by IIT-Ropar students at Thali Kalan village in Rupnagar district. (Express) During one of the sessions conducted by IIT-Ropar students at Thali Kalan village in Rupnagar district. (Express)

The sarpanch of Rupnagar district’s Thali Kalan village believes that improving the mental health of the village’s women of her village is an integral part of development. “I have won a national award for the developmental work I have undertaken at my village. This is just a part of my job. Whatever health services can be provided to the women here, should be provided,” says Kulwant Kaur, who has been the Sarpanch of the village for more than five years.

Kaur and the other sarpanchs like her from nearby villages have been facilitating counselling sessions for women at the behest of a team of research scholars and counselling psychologists from IIT Ropar. The team, which calls its mental health research and counselling project Mann-Jitt, evoking a line from a gurbaani to establish a cultural association with these women, had initiated this project in December.

“The project began as a psychological profiling of women with depression in Punjab. Looking at the risk factors and the antecedents for depression. However, later, we realised that there was a need for intervention along with theoretical research, so we developed a model for counselling these women,” says Dr Parwinder Singh, Assistant Professor at IIT-Ropar’s Social Science and Humanities Department, who has been heading the programme.

Singh says that conducting the research on women was especially crucial because the rate of depression tends to be higher in women, globally. “They are less likely to have places to vent and let go of their stress, so it builds up more insidiously inside them. However, it is less visible because they are not allowed to express their moods in public as much as men,” adds Singh.

Moreover, the Mann-Jitt team says that it was driven to intervene and provide counselling services for free of cost on the back of the data that there was a treatment gap of 86 per cent for depression in India, according to the National Mental Health Survey 2016.

“Among women in rural areas, a lack of awareness and stigma around mental health, compounded by the absence of explicit manifestation of depression is a major cause of the issue,” says Navneet, a research scholar working with the team. He says that according to his study, women with depression have developed a high level of resilience towards stressors because they are never given the space to introspect. “No matter how afflicted they are by the disorder, they have to go on with their lives, catering to the demands of their families. For them, functionality is not a choice,” adds Navneet.

The stigma around mental health has posed difficulties in mobilising the women for counselling sessions, but the team has adapted and evolved their modes of communication with experience. “Some of them are scared away by the terms ‘depression’ and ‘mental health’. They think that it is some illness which makes a person ‘mad’. We try to explain how this is just a condition which people can have across the world and it can be treated,” says Sandeep Gill, a counsellor working for the project.

As Gill suggests, most women they come across are weary of the word ‘depression’ and thus, they are to be mobilised in the villages by asking them to be a part of a ‘health camp’. However, some, like Rama, a resident of Ghanauli village in Rupnagar, say that they are aware about depression. “I know what the IIT people have come here for, to treat depressed people and provide general counselling on stress management to those who are not depressed,” says Rama, straddling her young daughter in one arm, sitting amidst the women gathered at the panchayat house in Ghanauli.

Since the team has already made a few visits to Ghanauli, they have identified five women with depression, out of the all the women who were present at the first counselling session. At the panchayat house, where women gather for a sewing lesson under the government’s skill development programme, members of the team inconspicuously single out those scheduled for individual counselling sessions, so as to not alarm them or make them feel awkward. The others continue their stitching class and are given stress management workshops by the team’s research scholars.

“We do not want to waste time of those who come here but are not identified as persons with depression. We make sure that we give them stress management lessons and listen to any other issue they seek our advice on, while those with depression get individual counselling,” says Navneet. The Mann-Jitt team identifies depression in the women by handing out copies of the Beck’s Depression Inventory (BDI), one of the most widely used psychometric test to identify levels of depression in a client. The team has translated the questionnaire into Punjabi, and assist those who are illiterate in filling up the multiple-choice questionnaire.

Back in Thali Kalan village, women gathered in the gurudwara’s langar hall intently peer over their BDI test copies, answering questions that compel them to introspect over their mental well-being. Harinder Kaur, an old woman at the gathering looks up from her test and says earnestly: “If these people are making us fill forms and telling us that our mental well-being is as important as our physical health, it might just be true.”

