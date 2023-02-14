Runway 29 at Air Force Station CAT-II compliant: Centre to Punjab and Haryana HC

The Indian Air Force/Central government on Monday submitted through an affidavit before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that ILS (Instrument Landing System) for Runway 29 at Air Force Station Chandigarh was now CAT-II compliant.

With the CAT-2 ILS system, aircraft will be able to land at the airport even when the visibility is between 350 and 800 metres.

The HC is hearing a 2015 Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Mohali Industries Association on making Chandigarh International Airport fully functional by removing all infrastructure-related deficiencies.

The Central government, during the previous hearing, had stated that the status regarding installation of ILS CAT-II would be placed before the high court by the respondents during the next date of hearing (February 13).

On Monday, an affidavit in this regard was filed by KS Lamba, Air Officer Commanding, 12 Wing Air Force Station, Chandigarh, before the division Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli.

In the affidavit, it was said, “The installation, commissioning and calibration of 32 element ILS localizer for Runway 29 at Air Force Station Chandigarh have been completed on January 17, 2023. The runway is Cat-II compliant as per this court’s order. New Instrument Approach Charts Cat-II ILS equipment for reduction of Aerodrome Operating Minima to Runway Visual Range (RVR) 350 M is being developed and will be published in due course for operations.”

On the issue of alternate route to Chandigarh Airport from Chandigarh, it was told to the court, “It is estimated that the Air HQ has given “in-principle” approval to the Ministry of Defence, for the proposal of UT regarding construction of new airport road of the Chandigarh administration. The draft working permission for the subject proposal is under vetting at Air HQs, and the same will be issued by the Ministry of Defence and the working permission will be issued by Ministry of Defence after the same is vetted by HQ Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE).”