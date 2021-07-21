Chandigarh: Running with 50% occupancy, CTU buses earn Rs 26.25L revenue per day

DESPITE CTU buses plying with 50 per cent occupancy, at least 46,500 passengers have been travelling on the CTU buses in Tricity every day. Almost 10,500 passengers have been travelling on the long-route buses for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Uttarakhand every day.

The CTU bus service had been suspended for almost nine months due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the local-route buses, CTU is earning Rs 11.25 lakh every day and Rs 15 lakh through the long-route buses. There are a total of 397 CTU buses, including AC and non-AC, running. As many as 287 out of 397 buses are for local routes in Tricity and sub-urban routes and the rest 110 for the long routes. The bus service was resumed in a phased manner with the strict compliance of COVID-19 protocol. The local bus service in Tricity was resumed in July 2020 and the long-route buses had started plying on roads since September 2020.

Though the long-route buses are allowed to ply with 100 per cent occupancy, standing passengers are strictly prohibited. A CTU officer requesting anonymity said, “Sometimes people complain about not being allowed to travel in the long-route and local-route buses. We are bound to follow the guidelines. In local-route buses, we cannot allow more than 50 per cent passengers to travel. A local-route bus has the sitting capacity of around 22 passengers. And 52 passengers can travel at one time in the long-route buses. As 50 per cent passengers are allowed in local-route buses, we allowed 11 passengers to enter the bus at a time.”

The CTU buses start operation from 5 am and continue to operate till 10 pm. The buses run round the clock on the select routes, including ISBT-43 to PGIMER via GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 during night hours too.

General manager, CTU, Amit Gupta said, “The revenue of CTU buses has been increasing with each passing month. The number of users is increasing. We are encouraging people to use public transport for commute on local routes following all the COVID-19 protocols. The long-route buses are plying with almost full capacity from Chandigarh to other states. Initially, people were hesitant to travel on the buses but the situation is improving. A total of 46,500 passengers are boarding the local buses almost every day on local routes.”

The local routes refer to routes within Chandigarh and two neighbouring cities of Panchkula and Mohali.

As many as 287 local CTU buses ply on at least 54 local routes. Local CTU buses go up to Derabassi, Kharar in Mohali and Ramgarh in Panchkula.

Introduction of electric buses, introduction of smart cards, passenger information system

Making the public transport more digitally oriented and encouraging people to use the transport, the UT transport department is keen to introduce smart cards carrying a chip storing all relevant information of the users. There is a plan to introduce at least 40 electric buses in Chandigarh by the end of October this year. Passenger information system through which a passenger can know the timing of arrival of next bus was installed at 37 points out of 80. The 37 points include ISBT-17, ISBT-43 and several bus stops. The PIS system will be installed at the remaining 43 points.

Yashjeet Gupta, GM, CTU, who is coordinating for the smart cards and electric buses, said, “A total of 10,000 smart cards will be distributed free of cost except for printing charge, which is Rs 100. We want to popularise the public transport in a manner that almost everyone in Chandigarh wishes to travel in the local buses. The smart cards will be introduced shortly. People can procure these cards from E-Sampark centres and also apply on the portal of UT transport department. We are in the process to procure 40 electric buses till October 2021. Charging stations for these electric buses have been made throughout Chandigarh.”