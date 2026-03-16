‘Running with 25 kg weight not needed’: HP govt changes rule

Following widespread criticism, the Himachal Pradesh Department of Animal Husbandry has scrapped the controversial "sandbag run" for the recruitment of 500 Pashu Mitras (para-veterinary workers).(File Photo)

The Department of Animal Husbandry, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday issued a fresh notification and amended the Pashu Mitra recruitment rules wherein the candidates will no longer be required to carry heavy sacks while running.

This comes after the government received flak over its decision where it’s mandatory for candidates to run 100 meters carrying a 25 kg sack full of wet sand. This was to check the physical endurance for the applicants for the 500 posts of Pashu Mitras (para-veterinary workers).

Under the revised norms, male candidates will now have to complete a 5-km run within 30 minutes, while female candidates must complete a 1,500-metre run within 10 minutes.