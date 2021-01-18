Run-up to Mohali MC elections: After former mayor’s expulsion, 28 councillors resign from SAD

A day after Shiromani Akali Dal President, Sukhbir Singh Badal expelled former mayor Kulwant Singh from the party, as many as 28 party workers resigned from primary membership of the party, on Saturday evening.

This is considered to be a major blow to the party just ahead of the Municipal Corporation elections which are scheduled to be held on February 14.

All members who resigned from the party held a meeting on Sunday, following which they paid obeisance at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan and decided to contest the elections under the leadership of Kulwant Singh.

Sukhdev Singh Patwari, one of the former councillors who resigned said that they felt ignored in the party and had decided to contest under Kulwant Singh’s leadership. “We are all together. It is not acceptable to us, every time before the elections the party sends outsiders to decide our fate. The councillors who are supporting Kulwant Singh are ground workers and have been working for the party for many years,” Patwari added.

Those who resigned include Parminder Singh Sohana, President of (Youth Wing) of the party. Gurmukh Singh Sohal, President (BC Wing), Kuldeep Kaur Kang President of Women Wing (urban). Others include Sukhdev Patwari, Harmanjot Singh Kumbra, Phoolraj, RP Sharma, Harpal Channa, Amrik Singh Tehsildar, Ravinder Kumbra, Sarbjeet Singh Samana, Gurmeet Singh Walia, Avtar Singh, Gurmeet Kaur, Ramanpreet Kaur, Kamaljeet Kaur, Jasbir Kaur, Opinderpreet Kaur, Rajinder Kaur, Rajni Goel, Harmesh Kumbra, Harbinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Harsangat Singh and Arun Goyal.

The former councillors were opposing the party’s move to form a committee led by former Anandpur Sahib MP, Prem Singh Chandumajra. The committee consisted Kulwant Singh, party leader Charanjeet Singh, former councillor Kanwaljeet Singh Ruby. The party had already released the list of 28 candidates.

All members will now contest the elections from the ‘Azad Group’ or the Mohali Development Forum. Kulwant Singh was not available for the comments.