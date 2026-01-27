‘Rules of the game can’t be changed midway’: Punjab and Haryana HC dismisses review pleas on HCS sportsperson appointments, imposes costs

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday dismissed two review petitions seeking reconsideration of its earlier judgment directing the appointment of candidates under the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons Recruitment and Conditions of Service Rules, and imposed costs of Rs 25,000 each on the petitioners, terming the litigation vexatious.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry rejected one review petition filed by the Haryana Government and another filed by serving Haryana Civil Service officers who claimed that their seniority would be adversely affected by such appointments.

During the hearing, counsel for the serving officers argued that they were necessary parties to the original proceedings, as they were already in service and would lose seniority if appointments were made under the 2018 rules. They contended that the rules allowed direct recruitment of outstanding sportspersons to Group A posts by bypassing the Haryana Public Service Commission process and that such appointments also carried the benefit of retrospective seniority.

According to the petitioners, this would result in newly appointed officers being placed above those already serving, even though the latter had entered service through the regular competitive process.

The petitioners further argued that the validity of the 2018 rules had already been questioned before the High Court in an earlier writ petition filed by the HCS Officers Association. In that case, the court made observations expressing concern about direct recruitment to senior posts without the prescribed qualifications and selection process, and asked the state to reconsider the rules. Acting on those observations, the Haryana Government later repealed the 2018 Rules, and framed fresh Rules in 2021.

On this basis, the petitioners submitted that once the rules themselves had been repealed, no appointments could be directed under them. They also claimed that the earlier writ petition challenging the rules had been disposed of on the state’s statement that no appointments had been made under the 2018 framework, which, according to them, created an anomalous situation when the court later ordered appointments. The review petitions were filed seeking the recall of the judgment on these grounds.

The Haryana Government adopted a similar line of argument, contending that the repeal of the 2018 Rules and the framing of new rules should have been taken into account, and that no enforceable right could flow from a rule that the state itself had withdrawn.

Story continues below this ad

What Punjab and Haryana HC said

Rejecting these submissions, the bench held that all the grounds now raised in review had already been urged and considered in the letters patent appeals, which had been dismissed earlier. The court said a review petition could not be used as a second round of arguments on issues that had already been adjudicated.

Chief Justice Nagu also reiterated the settled legal principle governing service matters. “Once the game has begun, the rules of the game cannot be changed midway,” he said, while explaining that the claims of the candidates had to be examined with reference to the rules in force at the time their candidature was rejected in November 2018.

Chief Justice Nagu observed that the subsequent repeal of statutory rules could not be used to deny consideration that had accrued under the existing framework.

“There does not seem to be any palpable error in the order under review. The review petitions appear to be frivolous and vexatious and have consumed enough time of this court, which could have been utilised in more pressing matters,” the Chief Justice said while dictating the order.

Story continues below this ad

The bench also declined to accept the apprehension of the serving officers regarding loss of seniority, noting that such concerns were speculative at this stage and could not justify reopening a concluded judgment.

Holding that the review petitions amounted to an attempt to reargue the matter, the court dismissed both pleas and imposed costs of Rs 25,000 each to discourage repetitive and unnecessary litigation.