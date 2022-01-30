‘Rule of one family, one ticket bent, PPCC chief had a say… he stood by sitting MLA’

Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi’s younger brother Dr Manohar Singh, in a not-so-surprising move, on Friday decided to go ahead and file his nominations from Bassi Pathana. Though Singh had stated that his contesting the elections as an Independent was not to be read as a sign of rebellion against the Congress, sources close to the leader said that he had pinned his hope on getting the nomination from the party. The Congress has fielded sitting MLA Gurpreet Singh GP from the seat, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has named Santokh Singh as its candidate. Sources said that Dr Singh was keen to contest on a Congress ticket, but the party apparently denied him the chance citing its policy of ‘one family, one ticket.’ Dr Manohar Singh, while speaking to Jagdeep Singh Deep, however, said that he believed that the rule was flouted for him as some leaders had managed to get tickets for their relatives. Following are excerpts from an interview

You are the younger brother of the CM. Do you not think that contesting the elections as an Independent is an act of rebellion against the party?

It is not a sign of rebellion or revolt against the party. Many others are going to contest as Independent candidates in other constituencies. They all depend on their family background to connect with the people. I, on the other hand, am citing my own work while contesting as an Independent. Hence, this is not a rebellion.

Did you discuss your decision with your brother? Was there a consensus in the family about your plans?

Yes, it was clear from the very beginning [that he will contest as an Independent]. My brother tried his best to get the ticket for me.

Who is responsible for sabotaging your chances of getting the ticket? Did the Punjab Congress President have any role or say in ticket allotments?

I would say some sitting MLAs of neighbouring constituencies were against me getting the ticket. I have not met the PPCC president, but yes he did have a say and he sided with the sitting MLA. This naturally worked against me.

The Congress had a ‘one family, one ticket’ rule this time. Did the rule hamper your chances?

They bent the rule as per their convenience. There are people whose relatives have got tickets. Madam Bhattal (Rajinder Kaur Bhattal) was given the ticket. Then Mr Sidhu’s nephew got the ticket. Chaudhary Santokh Singh’s son also got the ticket from Jalandhar. But in my case, they said there was a rule.

Why did you decide to go alone and not join another party?

I consulted with my people and decided to contest the polls as per their wishes. I have been working in the farmers’ agitation also but it was the wish of the people that I contest as an Independent.

Why are you contesting from Bassi Pathana?

I have been working in Bassi Pathana for a long time. I had been posted here in Bassi Pathana as Senior Medical Officer (SMO) so people were in my contact. I had been working there in the field during the Covid-19 outbreak, and then during the Kisan Andolan (farmers’ agitation). That is why I choose that constituency.

The sitting Congress MLA Gurpreet Singh GP had said that it was your ego that made you contest from his seat. He got you transferred from Bassi Pathana. What is your say on that?

There is no ego from my side. He got me transferred because of his ego. He was afraid of my popularity. People of the area were coming to meet me for their work. Even when my brother was not the CM, people used to visit me. Seeing my growing popularity, the MLA got me transferred.

What are the main issues in Bassi Pathana?

The main issue is that although Bassi Pathana and Khamanaon are actually tehsils, but are treated as cities on paper. There is no sewerage in both these towns. We need to have a college in Bassi Pathana. We need to have underpasses and bridges in many places.

If you get elected, what are your plans for the constituency?

First of all I want to rid Bassi Pathana of the tag of a neglected constituency. We have to work for uplifting the living standard of the people here.