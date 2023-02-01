RTI reply: Just 44 calls out of 266 found related to the city

Just 16% (44) of the total 266 calls and messages received at the anti-corruption helpline (8360817378) of the UT vigilance wing were found to belong to Chandigarh, according to a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) query.

The helpline number, which is also enabled with WhatsApp, was introduced on November 15 last year. The RTI application was filed by R K Garg, a resident of Sector 27 here.

The RTI response stated, “A total of 21 complaints out of 53 received on the WhatsApp number were found to belong to Chandigarh. Similarly, 23 calls out of 213 were related to different wings of Chandigarh. Most of the time, we received calls from different districts of Punjab and Haryana complaining about the functioning of the area police department, civil department, etc. To such callers, we provide them the number of the Punjab, Haryana vigilance department concerned.”

Garg says, “The corruption is so deep rooted that people do not even bother to lodge complaints. There is a need to adopt a mechanism like Haryana vigilance, which provides trap money to the complainants. Many a time people don’t dare to lodge complaints against erring officials fearing that they would lose their money in the legal process.”

Vigilance secretary Yashpal Garg said, “Twenty-three WhatsApp messages related to Chandigarh were verified and they were found worthy of probe. The messages were forwarded to the department concerned. Similarly, just 11 calls out of 23 were found actionable. These calls were forwarded to the departments concerned. A log book of the all the messages and calls is being maintained.”

Officer handling helpline transferred

SP Dalbir Singh Bhinder, who handles the helpline 8360817378, was transferred from the vigilance wing on Tuesday.