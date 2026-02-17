RTI crackdown: Haryana to deduct pending penalties directly from officers’ salaries

In a decisive move to strengthen accountability under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Haryana Government Tuesday directed all departments to ensure the immediate recovery of pending penalties imposed by the State Information Commission.

In a letter issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi to all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Chief Administrators and Managing Directors of Boards and Corporations, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners, clear instructions have been given to implement the recovery process in a time-bound manner.

The outstanding penalty amount stands at Rs 2,94,87,657, which is to be recovered from defaulting State Public Information Officers (SPIOs) across various departments.