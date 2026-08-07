‘RSS stooges move out’: Warring as Ashu supporters raise ‘Bhupesh Baghel go back’ slogans

The rift within the Punjab Congress once again spilled over during an organisational meeting in Ludhiana, with supporters of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu raising slogans of “go back” against AICC in-charge Bhupesh Baghel even as state party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring termed such protesters “RSS stooges”.

“RSS ke chamchon baahar jaao (RSS stooges move out),” Warring thundered from the stage.

The state party chief also took on his detractors and without naming anyone, said he had personally helped some of them “when they were hounded by the state vigilance bureau” and now they are raising slogans.

Ashu and some of his aides were arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in an alleged foodgrain tenders scam after AAP came to power in 2022. “I was the one who had fed them roti when they were in vigilance custody. One should never forget this,” said Warring.

Without naming Ashu, but describing him as his “brother”, Warring said: “When he was arrested, I had staged continuous dharna outside the vigilance bureau office. Those who tried to disrupt today’s programme are the agents of the RSS and are doing it at the behest of the saffron organisation”.

Raja Warring and Simarjit Bains at Congress event in Ludhiana, Thursday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Raja Warring and Simarjit Bains at Congress event in Ludhiana, Thursday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Turning up the heat, former MLA Simarjit Singh Bains, in his address, claimed that during 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he had “received calls from some very senior Congress leader to ensure that Warring loses the election.”

“They told me.. Warring di manji thok de Bains, jittan nahi dena (Don’t let him win). I have the audio and I will release it very soon if these people will not deter from what they are doing,” said Bains.

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A former MLA from Ludhiana’s Atam Nagar, Bains had marged his Lok Insaaf Party into the Congress ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Warring had made him join Congress against Ashu’s wishes.

The Punjab Congress has been witnessing infighting after the high command announced to retain Warring as Punjab unit president. A faction in the party wants former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the state unit chief as well as CM face for the 2027 polls.

Tension between Ashu, a Channi supporter, and Warring has been brewing since 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Congress had given Warring ticket from Ludhiana, ignoring Ashu, a local face. Warring won defeating BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu.

As Warring and Baghel reached Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan to hold “Har booth Congress mazboot” programme, intense sloganeering and a brawl ensued.

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While Warring’s supporters raised slogans in his support, Ashu’s supporters shot back with “Baghel go back” and “Ashu zindabad” and “Channi zinadabad.”

The situation escalated Bains allegedly made some objectionable gestures towards Ashu’s supporters from the stage.

As the sloganeering in Ashu’s support continued, Warring said that Congress’s programmes were being disrupted by those who were working for “BJP-backed RSS.”

“RSS de kisi tattoo da ludhiana nahi hai, Ludhiana Punjabiyaan da hai (Ludhiana doesn’t belong to any stooge of RSS. Ludhiana belongs to Punjabis,” said Warring.

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As the tension escalated, Ashu’s supporters stormed out of the venue, raising slogans against Warring and Baghel.

An official statement from the Punjab Congress said: “Despite some attempts to disrupt it, the programme went off well for about two hours. Senior party leaders including…Baghel and Warring addressed the workers amid slogans of Congress Zindabad.”

Speaking on the occasion, Baghel made it clear “that indiscipline had no place in the party”. Those who had tried to disrupt the party programmes will be identified and action will be taken against them, he added.

The former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said that while the Congress’ external enemies are visible and identified, those inside working as “sleeper cells” and “internal saboteurs” need to be exposed and thrown out. He pointed out, it was not anybody’s personal programme but that of the Congress party and was being done on the instructions of the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

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Responding to the suggestion that he should fight against Sukhbir Badal, Warring said: “What is the point in fighting against someone who is already down and out. If you have to make me fight against anyone, then it should be (Punjab CM) Bhagwant Mann.”