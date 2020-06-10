RSS functionary, five others test positive in UT

The RSS functionary, who tested positive at GMSH-16 on Tuesday, had been in contact with a regional RSS pracharak who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. (Representational) The RSS functionary, who tested positive at GMSH-16 on Tuesday, had been in contact with a regional RSS pracharak who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. (Representational)

Six more, including a 42-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary, tested positive for novel coronavirus in the UT on Tuesday.

Out of the six, only one is from the Covid-19 hotspot of Bapu Dham Colony while the rest of the patients are from other sectors and colonies in the city. The total tally of patients in the city is now 326 while the number of active cases is 36.

The RSS functionary, who tested positive at GMSH-16 on Tuesday, had been in contact with a regional RSS pracharak who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The pracharak had recently travelled back from Delhi to Chandigarh, and was staying in the RSS office in Sector 18 along with other junior RSS functionaries.

The pracharak got himself tested at a private laboratory, but he was not counted as part of the Chandigarh tally of patients as his permanent residence is in Himachal Pradesh. Though the pracharak remains asymptomatic and has quarantined himself at home, the 42-year-old got himself tested after developing symptoms and is currently admitted to GMSH-16. Seven contacts, including other RSS functionaries living in the Sector 18 office, have been tested and quarantined.

Apart from the RSS functionary, a 35-year-old man from Sector 16, whose father owns a pharmacy in the same sector, was diagnosed with the disease on Tuesday.

A 43-year-old man from Sector 21, a 56-year-old man from Bapu Dham Colony and the four-year-old son of the CISF constable from Daria who has already been diagnosed for the disease, also tested positive.

