RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on 3-day Punjab visit, to address ex-servicemen and industrialists

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a three-day visit to Punjab as part of the organisation’s centenary year programmes. Bhagwat arrived in Pathankot on Tuesday evening and will participate in a series of interactions over the next two days in Pathankot and Ludhiana.
On Wednesday morning, Bhagwat is addressing a gathering of around 350 ex-servicemen in Pathankot. The retired officers have been invited from three districts—Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur—and include those who retired from the ranks of major, lieutenant colonel, colonel, and above, according to local RSS swayamsevaks.
Later in the afternoon, Bhagwat will address a Yuva Goshti of RSS swayamsevaks in the 16–40 age group in Pathankot city.
“While the goshtis to address ex-servicemen in Pathankot and Prabuddh Nagrik in Ludhiana involve people from all walks of life, the Yuva Goshti in Pathankot will be exclusively for the Sangh karyakarta. They will first perform drills in front of Bhagwatji, and later he will address them to motivate them further,” said Vijay Sharma, a former RSS swayamsevak who was also the BJP’s Pathankot district president.
“On Thursday, he will be in Ludhiana to address a gathering of ‘prabuddh nagrik’ of the city, which will include prominent industrialists, teachers, and people from other sections as well. This programme will be held at Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, located in Jhande village of Ludhiana,” said Yashdeep Puri, an RSS pracharak in Ludhiana.
Bhagwat received a rousing reception from the RSS Pathankot unit upon his arrival on Tuesday evening. His programmes are part of the RSS’s observation of its centenary year, marking the organisation’s 100th anniversary, during which he is visiting various states.
The observation of the RSS centenary year is based on the theme of panch parivartan (five transformations): samajik samarasta (social harmony and equality), kutumb prabodhan (strengthening family values), paryavaran sanrakshan (environmental protection), swa (self-reliance and individual responsibility), and nagrik kartavya (civic duty and discipline).
RSS sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale had visited Bathinda in November 2025 to address a gathering at an event organised to observe the 350th martyrdom year of the ninth Sikh guru, Tegh Bahadur.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram