RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on 3-day Punjab visit, to address ex-servicemen and industrialists

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a three-day visit to Punjab as part of the organisation’s centenary year programmes. Bhagwat arrived in Pathankot on Tuesday evening and will participate in a series of interactions over the next two days in Pathankot and Ludhiana.

On Wednesday morning, Bhagwat is addressing a gathering of around 350 ex-servicemen in Pathankot. The retired officers have been invited from three districts—Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur—and include those who retired from the ranks of major, lieutenant colonel, colonel, and above, according to local RSS swayamsevaks.

Later in the afternoon, Bhagwat will address a Yuva Goshti of RSS swayamsevaks in the 16–40 age group in Pathankot city.