Rs 30 lakh compensation for Panchkula man whose wife died of medical negligence

The State Consumer Redressal Commission, Punjab has ordered a Mohali-based private hospital and a doctor to pay Rs 30 lakh as compensation to a Panchkula resident, whose wife died as a result of alleged medical negligence at the hospital in 2014. They have also been ordered to pay Rs 33,000 as litigation costs to the resident.

Advertising

The bench, comprising the commission’s President Justice (retd.) Paramjeet Singh Dhaliwal and member Kiran Sibal, said in the ruling that the hospital and the doctor will pay Rs 30,00,000 “in lump sum, as compensation, for mental agony and harassment and loss of consortium to the complainant including Hospital bills”. The payment will be made at 7% per annum interest rate from the date of filing of the complaint- December 12, 2015. The compliance has been ordered to be made within two months. The order was passed on July 4.

The victim, who was 61-year-old at the time of surgery, had gone to the Fortis Hospital, Sector 62, Phase VIII, Mohali in 2014 for knee replacement surgery and was advised Bilateral Total Knee Replacement by the doctors. However, the woman developed problems after the surgery.

The commission said there was no problem with regard to knee pain after the surgery.

Advertising

However, the commission said the woman after the surgery complained of some post surgery problems like dry cough, high fever and urinary infection and she was referred to Dr Vishal Bhambri, who insisted that tests or investigation must be done at the hospital only. It added after tests at the hospital, the woman was prescribed medicine and given inhaler. On August 21, she was having dizziness, loose motions and piles. She was in insomniac state and vomiting.

“The patient had loose motions but Dr. Bhambri told them that it was because of the antibiotics. The patient was having fever in the range of 93.4 degree Celcius -94.3 degree Celsius but he told that it was a good sign as she was not having high fever. To improve the low blood pressure the patient was advised saline water. The patient and the complainant approached opposite party No.3 with the serious condition of the patient and tried its best to meet opposite party No.3. In-spite of the messages opposite party No.3 did not examine the patient, who was just outside his cabin on the wheelchair,” the ruling read.

The commission said the patient required ‘Immediate Emergency Attention’ at that point of time but was not attended by the doctor. The patient was later taken to a hospital in Panchkula. Her potassium level at that point of time was extremely high and her haemoglobin level was critically low. During dialysis process the BP level of the patient dropped drastically at the Panchkula hospital, she had another cardiac arrest. The patient was declared dead at around 5.40 am on August 23 in 2014.

The commission ruled that there there “appears to be deficiency in service” on the part of the laboratory section of the Fortis Hospital, which even could not properly examine the initial sample. “They sought for the fresh sample of urine after two days by giving a call. It indicates that pathology and microbiology departments of opposite party No.1- Hospital, which relate to laboratory were lacking in many aspects and consequence non-availability of proper and timely reports cannot be ruled out,” the ruling reads, adding the Hospital is also “vicariously liable” as the doctors and other para medical staff including laboratory staff were to provide service being its employees.

A Spokesperson of the Fortis Hospital said, “She consulted the Dept of Medicine for an unrelated medical condition for almost two months after surgery. At no point in time, they were negligent. Since we have not received the orders yet, we cannot comment upon the nature of directions passed by Hon’ble State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Punjab. Once we receive the orders, we will definitely explore legal options to challenge the same before the appropriate Appellate Authority”.