Rs seven-crore fraud: Three more SBI officials surrender in court

Two days before the initiation of Proclaimed offender (PO) proceedings against them in the Rs 7-crore bank fraud case, three senior SBI officials, including two AGMs and one branch manager who are booked on this case, surrendered before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate on Monday. On Friday, one AGM, Garima Parihar, had surrendered before the court.

All three — AGMs Vipin Negi, Aditi Walia, and branch manager Dharminder Tiwari — appeared in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Ajit Pal Singh Monday. They were sent to judicial custody by the CJM.

They took this step after the bail application of all the four officials was rejected by Punjab and Haryana high court twice and then Supreme Court had also dismissed their bail application recently. Sonia Bawa of Ikaum Impex is the main Complainant, in this case. She alleges that Sukhwinder Singh, her business partner, had committed Rs 7-crore fraud by forging documents with the help of bank officials.

