RS polls cross-voting: ‘Voting my right, did for region’s welfare’: Israil shares stage with BJP’s Narbir Singh

Hathin MLA Mohammad Israil has now shared stage with Haryana Environment Minister and BJP leader Rao Narbir, after Congress Punahana MLA Mohammad Ilyas’ back-to-back meetings with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. This comes amid the political stir in Haryana following the Rajya Sabha cross-voting.

On Saturday, Israil was seen sitting with Narbir Singh on the same sofa on the occasion celebrating Ram Navami and Eid Milan. Rao Narbir confirmed the Hathin MLA’s cross-voting and told the media, “The MLA took a courageous decision for the development of the region.”

Israil said, “I voted for Satish Nandal based on my conscience and for the welfare of the region. Voting is my right and I did what I believed was right.”