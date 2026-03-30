RS polls cross-voting: ‘Voting my right, did for region’s welfare’: Israil shares stage with BJP’s Narbir Singh

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Hathin MLA Mohammad Israil has now shared stage with Haryana Environment Minister and BJP leader Rao Narbir, after Congress Punahana MLA Mohammad Ilyas’ back-to-back meetings with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. This comes amid the political stir in Haryana following the Rajya Sabha cross-voting.
On Saturday, Israil was seen sitting with Narbir Singh on the same sofa on the occasion celebrating Ram Navami and Eid Milan. Rao Narbir confirmed the Hathin MLA’s cross-voting and told the media, “The MLA took a courageous decision for the development of the region.”
Israil said, “I voted for Satish Nandal based on my conscience and for the welfare of the region. Voting is my right and I did what I believed was right.”
Ilyas and Israil are among the five Congress MLAs who allegedly cross-voted in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha polls for two seats in Haryana.
Addressing the gathering, Narbir Singh said Israil’s vote to Independent and BJP-supported candidate Satish Nandal would not impact national or state politics, as there are full-majority governments at both the levels. He also said the vote was cast with the intention of eliminating the region’s backwardness.
The Haryana minister assured that under Saini’s policy of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (together with all, development for all), Hathin would not be left behind in development. The government will put all the effort into advancing and developing Hathin’s industrial area, he said.
Narbir Singh also said whatever demands Israil puts forward for the area’s development will be fulfilled to the best possible extent.
However, sources from the Congress said by pulling the party MLAs representing Muslim-dominated areas, the BJP appears to be working on a new strategy of ruling the Muslim-majority Mewat region of Haryana.
The other three MLAs who allegedly cross-voted are: Sadhaura MLA Renu Bala, Naraingarh MLA Shalley Chaudhry and Ratia MLA Jarnal Singh.
The Congress has issued show-cause notices to all the five MLAs, seeking explanation for allegedly cross-voting.
While Ilyas and Israil have not responded to the notice, the other three replied to the notices and said they are totally loyal with the party. Refuting the allegations of cross-voting, the three MLAs informed the party that they voted for Congress nominee Karamveer Baudh.
The Congress’s disciplinary action committee is yet to take any action against either of the five MLAs.
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has called for a meeting on March 30 (Monday), the invitation of which has not been extended to these five MLAs.
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